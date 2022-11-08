 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

It's Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney.

KEARNEY — Today voters will have their say.

As far as local races, most eyes will be fixed on school board contests. At the statewide level, a regional race for the Nebraska Board of Education and a tug-o-war for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors have garnered the attention of Kearney area voters.

Although the Kearney Board of Education race has been an attention getter because at least two new members will join the board, school districts around Buffalo County also are witnessing contested races. Those districts include Elm Creek and Pleasanton, with a full slate of six candidates for three open positions; and Amherst and Ansley, both with five candidates for three open seats. Contested races also are unfolding in Gibbon, Ravenna, Shelton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

Drew Blessing

Blessing

With three seats up for grabs and just one incumbent left in the field, the Kearney Board of Education will have at last two new members after Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Drew Blessing is the lone incumbent on the KPS ticket, and he’s being challenged by Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.

derek Meyer

Derek Meyer

Blessing, Hazard, Icenogle, Meyer, Reiter and incumbent Wendy Kreis survived the May primary, however, Kreis announced in August that she had decided not to run and abruptly withdrew from the race.

Kreis is the current chair of the KPS Board. Kreis said health and business matters were issues, and she was frustrated by the political climate.

Paul Hazard

Paul Hazard

Another seasoned KPS leader, Alex Straatmann, decided not to run for re-election and never filed.

Kreis had filed, but her withdrawal announcement was too late to remove her name from the KPS ballot. When voters go to the polls, Kreis’ name will be on the ballot, but she no longer is a candidate.

Jacob Reiter

Jacob Reiter

If voting turns out as it did in May, two challengers and the lone remaining incumbent would be elected.

With 3,372 votes, Hazard was the leading vote-getter in May, followed in second place by Icenogle with 3,323 votes and the incumbent, Blessing, with 2,998 votes.

Rounding out the field were incumbent Kreis, with 2,634 votes, and challengers Derek Meyer with 2,036, and Jacob Reiter with 1,968.

The top three vote-getters elected on Tuesday will join board members Kathy Gifford, Dave Brandt and Steve Gaasch.

John D. Icenogle

John D. Icenogle

At the statewide level, Sherry Jones of Grand Island is battling Danielle Helzer for the District 6 seat on the Nebraska Board of Education.

Incumbent Melissa Freelend is campaigning for reelection but faces a tough challenge from Derek Rusher. The winner will represent south-central Nebraska’s District 6 on NPPD’s 11-member board.

Many races are won on election night, but it's not uncommon for it to take a few days – an in rare instances, a few weeks – for the Associated Press to declare a winner. That is because each of the 50 states determines its own voting rules, laws and procedures, including when polls close and when mail-in ballots are tallied, which means counting doesn't happen all at once. The Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College — a series of state elections to pick the president — to empower states in terms of their own elections processes. But they didn't stand up a centralized entity to count every citizen's vote. So every U.S. election night, The Associated Press counts the nation's votes, tallying millions of ballots and determining which candidates have won their races. It's been done that way since 1848, when the AP declared the election of Zachary Taylor as president. In 2020, the Associated Press was 99.9% accurate in calling U.S. races, and 100% accurate in calling the presidential and congressional races for each state. In the 2020 race, President Joe Biden was declared the winner four days after Election Day – at 11:26 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7. Stephen Ohlemacher, AP Election Decision Editor said he oversees and 60 analysts on election night, "and we declare the winners in about 7000 races across the U.S.." On election night, race callers in each state are equipped with detailed information from AP's election research team, including demographics, the number of absentee ballots, and political issues that may affect the outcome of races they must call. For years, AP has employed a full-time elections research team that works year-round to ensure the vote count team, the decision desk and newsroom know as much as possible about what to expect once Election Day arrives. And can pass that on to member news organizations and customers. "In many years, it takes a long time in various states to find out who won different elections," Ohlemacher said. "In the pandemic it did get more pronounced and that's because the increase in mail ballots. It also became more pronounced in more states. Winners may have been called, and concessions may — or may not — have been made, but voting itself is over when polls close on Election Day. There's still more work to do, as local election officials count and verify results through the canvass and certification process. That means that race calls are made before results are official. But the AP only declares a winner when it's certain that the candidate who's ahead in the count can't be caught. "At the AP, we follow the numbers. We call races without fear or favor," Ohlemacher said. "If the numbers say that a candidate has won and we can verify that the vote count is accurate, we declare a winner."

Scroll down to see where to vote.

Nebraska Voter Check

Where do you vote?

Go to the Buffalo County Election Commissioner home page, click on the link for Nebraska Voter Check, enter your address, click on “view location,” and you’ll see your polling place, its address and a sample ballot.

Cabdidate slates set for Tuesday

Buffalo County voters face numerous decisions on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the candidates.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Amherst, 3 Positions: Karen Harmoney, Stephanie Stubbs, Casey Mitchell, Les Adelung, Kenneth Klingelhoefer

Ansley, 3 Positions: Danielle Ostrand, Derek Clay, Christopher J. Varney,

Centura, 1 Position: Garrod D. Luhn, Michelle Caspersen

Elm Creek, 3 Positions: Alicia Beavers, Cole Brodine, Jeffrey J. Meads, Marvion Reichert Jr., Rachel Dallmann, Hannah Hild

Gibbon, 3 Positions: Jon Ewoldt, Jodi Bendfeldt, Scott A. Baker, Brandon Kee

Kearney, 3 Positions: Wendy S. Kreis, Drew Blessing, Derek Meyer, Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Jacob L. Reiter

Pleasanton, 3 Positions: Don D. Klein, Matt Pawloski, Hillary Deets, Justin Epley, Doug Geisler, Nathan S Phillips

Ravenna, 3 Positions: Ryan Osten, Misti Fiddelke, Dawn Standage

Shelton, 3 Positions: Levi Rogers, Lisa Stewart, Emmy Power, Dana Tompkin

SEM, 3 Positions: Chris R. Reiter, Matt Hothem, Kirby D. Burden, Laura Robbins

CITY OFFICIALS

Gibbon City Council:

Ward I 1 Position: Leon Stall

Ward II 1 Position: Kevin Kraenow

Kearney City Council: 2 Positions: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James Moore, Mercadies Damratowski

Ravenna City Council

Mayor 1 Position: Fred Matejka, Peggy Dethlefs

City Council 2 Positions: James R. Sweeney, Tonya Dale, Emily Ripp

VILLAGE BOARD

Amherst 2 Positions: Clark Nuttelman, Justin Taubenheim

Elm Creek 2 Positions: Tanner Tool, Kyle Lawrence

Miller 3 Positions: Terry L. Hansen, Ricky J. Bowie, Chuck Day, Raymond R. Juhl

Pleasanton 2 Positions: Theodore Eighholz, Zack Rasmussen

Riverdale 2 Positions: Toby McDonald, Aaron Cudaback

Shelton 2 Positions: Clifford E. Keslar, Paul P. Leibfarth

BUFFALO COUNTY

Commissioner Dist. 1

Ivan H. Klein, Gibbon, Republican, uncontested

Commissioner Dist. 3

Timothy Higgins, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Commissioner Dist. 5

Sherry Morrow, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Commissioner Dist. 7

Myron Kouba, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Assessor

Roy Meusch, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Attorney

Shawn R. Eatherton, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Clerk

Heather A. Christensen, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Clerk of District Court

Cheryl S. Stabenow, Kearney, Republican, new candidate

Regina Bedke, Pleasanton, Democrat, new candidate

Public Defender

Jeff Wirth, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Register of Deeds

Kellie John, Kearney, Democrat, uncontested

Sheriff

Neil A. Miller, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Surveyor

Trenton Snow, Kearney, Republican, uncontested

Treasurer

Brenda R. Rohrich, Riverdale, Republican, uncontested

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why might live election results fluctuate?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News