It's early, but Kearney's mask mandate seems to be making a positive impact on COVID-19 spread
City Council masks (copy)

The Kearney City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday, Nov. 17 to approve a mask ordinance. 

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — It’s too early to say whether the temporary mask mandate that took effect three weeks ago has slowed the spread of COVID-19.

But Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health District, believes, cautiously, that it may be making a small difference. New cases of COVID-19 are beginning to fall.

The seven-county Two Rivers region recorded 284 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 8 through Monday. That’s far fewer than the 553 new cases Dec. 1-7 and fewer than half of the 653 new cases Nov. 14-21.

The Two Rivers weekly report on COVID-19 issued Thursday noted that fewer COVID-19 tests are being administered at present, which would affect the accuracy of available data on current case numbers.

Nevertheless, numbers are falling, and since Kearney is by far the largest city in the Two Rivers area, “it does seem to make sense that transmission rates in Kearney would impact the whole district,” Menon said Monday. Two Rivers also includes Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

The benefit of the mask ordinance is only appearing now because the incubation period for the virus runs from one to 14 days. The mask mandate took effect Nov. 23, the Monday before Thanksgiving, in Kearney.

While optimistic, Menon said it is too early to tell whether the decline in cases is permanent or temporary.

While the FDA approved the first vaccine late Friday, and some Kearney health care workers will be vaccinated starting today, it may be spring before a vaccine is available to the general public. That makes masks imperative in the interim.

On Nov. 11, Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman told the Kearney City Council that masks were the only effective way, short of a vaccine, to stop the virus.

“I’ve seen the science. Data from Lincoln that shows that COVID cases decrease after mask requirements are implemented,” he said.

Also speaking in favor of masks at that meeting were CHI Health Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders and Kearney Regional Medical Center CEO Bill Calhoun. A mask mandate also was supported by the Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which has required masks since September.

The council approved the measure Nov. 17. It took effect Nov. 23. It requires that anyone age 5 and older wear a mask outside and in public places, including businesses and retail stores. Masks can be removed in bars and restaurants only when eating.

“These are early days yet, and this result is not definitive proof,” Menon said. “But the lower case number, especially in Kearney, is great news, and I think we should be happy about that.”

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

