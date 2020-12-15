It's early, but Kearney's mask mandate seems to be making a positive impact on COVID-19 spread

KEARNEY — It’s too early to say whether the temporary mask mandate that took effect three weeks ago has slowed the spread of COVID-19.

But Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health District, believes, cautiously, that it may be making a small difference. New cases of COVID-19 are beginning to fall.

The seven-county Two Rivers region recorded 284 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 8 through Monday. That’s far fewer than the 553 new cases Dec. 1-7 and fewer than half of the 653 new cases Nov. 14-21.

The Two Rivers weekly report on COVID-19 issued Thursday noted that fewer COVID-19 tests are being administered at present, which would affect the accuracy of available data on current case numbers.

Nevertheless, numbers are falling, and since Kearney is by far the largest city in the Two Rivers area, “it does seem to make sense that transmission rates in Kearney would impact the whole district,” Menon said Monday. Two Rivers also includes Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

