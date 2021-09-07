'It was like a family:' Remembering Otto Olsen

When Miller became the industrial education chair in 1968, he was able to get to know Olsen.

“I never worked with Otto Olsen. He was retired, and he lived about three blocks from the campus,” Miller said. “We would go over there, and he would talk about the old days.”

Miller hired Ron Tuttle in 1974 to teach electricity electronics and power mechanics, and there were talks at that time about a new building replacing Otto Olsen.

“They were hoping to get a new building. And the last 20 years of my career, they said it was just around the corner, and I said, ‘I will believe it when I see it,’” said Tuttle with a laugh.

Tuttle retired in 2018, after he spent 44 years of his career at Otto Olsen.

“I kind of thought of it as a second home for 44 years. I really enjoyed it. I have to say 99.9 percent of the time I enjoyed coming to work,” Tuttle said.

When UNK information networking and telecommunications professor Tim Obermier first came to tour Kearney State College as an undergraduate student in 1979, Tuttle gave him a tour of the campus, including the Otto Olsen building.