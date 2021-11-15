Is it allergies or COVID-19? Kearney allergist says there are ways to tell

KEARNEY — As COVID continues to spread in the Two Rivers district, many people are asking how to tell the difference between allergies or COVID-19.
One area man, who asked that his name not be used, had severe cold symptoms not long ago. He feared he might have COVID so he went to see his doctor. The doctor did not administer a COVID test. He said that since the man had no fever, he couldn’t have COVID.
The doctor diagnosed a sinus infection and prescribed an antibiotic.
One week later, with worsening symptoms, the man returned to his doctor, but instead of testing him, the doctor prescribed more antibiotics. The man left, but he was uneasy. COVID was circulating among his coworkers.
“What harm would a test have done?” he asked.
Dr. Aaron Pinion, a 2002 graduate of Kearney High School who began practice as an allergist at Platte Valley Medical Center earlier this month, sees similarities and differences between COVID and allergies. Both can produce a runny nose, but similarities end there.
- COVID patients are more prone to fevers, muscle aches, extreme fatigue, general malaise and not feeling good.
- People with allergies do not develop a fever or muscle aches, and if they have fatigue, it is not overwhelming.
- COVID can present a dry cough.
- Allergies may result in a cough, but usually, only in people who suffer from both allergies and asthma. Allergies also produce wheezing and shortness of breath.
- Allergies often cause itching. COVID does not.
- Allergies cause sneezing. COVID generally does not.
- COVID causes diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Allergies do not.
- One major COVID symptom, the lost of taste and smell, generally does not happen with people who have allergies. People with allergies can have a “diminished” sense of taste and smell, “but it is not complete, and it may be a little more progressive and not happen with a snap of the fingers,” Pinion said.
Allergies can cause severe nasal congestion, but so can nasal polyps, which is a separate condition.
“Allergies and COVID can have a lot of overlapping symptoms, so I understand where a mis-diagnosis can come from, but both have distinguishing features that can differentiate the two,” he said.
“It is possible for someone who has allergies to get COVID. If allergy symptoms change — if they get fevers or muscle aches or have more significant congestion; or if they lose their sense of smell — if there is any question, they should get tested.” he said.
He added that with temperatures getting colder, “seasonal allergies at this point are more rare now.”
Pinion took a round-about route to becoming an allergist. As a medical student, he was studying internal medicine at the University of Kansas Medical School. He planned to become an internist specializing in pulmonary care and dealing with lung issues and asthma management.
Then his wife Erin developed hives from a prescription cold medicine, so Pinion went with her to see an allergist. “He talked me into doing a rotation in allergies. I did. The faculty was wonderful, and I really enjoyed the patients we saw,” he said.
He did an allergist fellowship at the University of Kansas. He practiced in Minneapolis for six years and was affiliated with M Health Fairview, which is part of the University of Minnesota.
“But when COVID hit, that put things into perspective,” he said. He and Erin moved back to Kearney this fall to be closer to their extended family. They have a daughter Ivy, 4.
“Becoming an allergist was a wonderful decision. I see all age groups. One day last week, for example, my patients ranged from a pediatric patient to an 82-year-old,” he said. “I’d miss seeing kids as an internist. Kids are really fun to see.”