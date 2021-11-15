Is it allergies or COVID-19? Kearney allergist says there are ways to tell

- COVID can present a dry cough.

- Allergies may result in a cough, but usually, only in people who suffer from both allergies and asthma. Allergies also produce wheezing and shortness of breath.

- Allergies often cause itching. COVID does not.

- Allergies cause sneezing. COVID generally does not.

- COVID causes diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Allergies do not.

- One major COVID symptom, the lost of taste and smell, generally does not happen with people who have allergies. People with allergies can have a “diminished” sense of taste and smell, “but it is not complete, and it may be a little more progressive and not happen with a snap of the fingers,” Pinion said.

Allergies can cause severe nasal congestion, but so can nasal polyps, which is a separate condition.

“Allergies and COVID can have a lot of overlapping symptoms, so I understand where a mis-diagnosis can come from, but both have distinguishing features that can differentiate the two,” he said.