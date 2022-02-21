'Ireland's Greatest Showman' coming to Kearney Saturday

EDITOR’S NOTE: Steve Lewis of Kearney is past-president of the Kearney Concert Association.

KEARNEY — Hailed as “Ireland’s Greatest Showman,” by The Dublin Herald, David Shannon is performing Saturday at Kearney’s Merryman Performing Arts Center as the Kearney Concert Association’s 2021-22 season continues.

Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more than 25 years.

He has played some of Broadway’s best known roles, including The Phantom (“Phantom of the Opera”), Jean Valjean (“Les Miserables”), Sweeney Todd (“Sweeney Todd”), Judas (“Jesus Christ Superstar”), Chris (“Miss Saigon”), and most recently Kevin T in the original London company of “Come From Away.”

Kearney Concert Association President Rick Mitchell said Shannon is a replacement for New Zealand singer Will Martin.

“He had issues getting his passport and visa due to COVID estrictions. Luckily we found Shannon, who had recently moved to the U.S. and was available. We really lucked out getting such an outstanding replacement,” Mitchell said.

Shannon shared how he recently reprised his role in the musical “Come From Away.”

“Most recently, because they had a COVID outbreak and had to cancel shows, I was asked to go back into the U.S. national tour of the musical ‘Come From Away.’ Since they had no cast, they called me to see if I could do it, but I hadn’t been in the show in 2 ½ years. I said ‘yes’ and only had one afternoon rehearsal. It was terrifying and awesome all at once,” Shannon said.

Australia Stage reviewed his performance as “(His) velvety vocal performance confirmed that he is truly one of the West End’s finest.” He was also nominated for Best Actor at the Olivier Awards (British version of the Tony Awards) for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Beautiful Game.”

In addition to musical theater, Shannon also enjoys a busy schedule performing with orchestras around the globe. Of course, because Shannon is known as “Ireland’s Greatest Showman,” it means his audiences inevitably hear at least a couple of Irish tunes.

Mitchell said that during Shannon’s performance you can also expect to hear covers of many of the following: Elton John’s “Your Song,” Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” Frank Sinatra’s “Luck be a Lady,” Dean Martin’s “Volare,” and Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up.” Some of the musical theater songs audiences will hear may include: “Not While I’m Around” from “Sweeney Todd” as well as medleys from “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Mitchell added, “We still have three great shows this season after Mr. Shannon. On March 15, we will have The Kassia Ensemble which is a string quartet plus a Gold Medal Global Music Award Winning trumpeter. On April 23, guitarist extraordinaire Joe Robinson will perform. He won Australia’s national song writing competition at age 13 and “Australia’s Got Talent,” which included a $250,000 prize, at just 16.

The Concert Association concludes the season on May 17 with two of Broadway’s brightest young stars: Tony-nominated Josh Young and his wife Emily Padgett, with a program of modern and classic Broadway.

For more about the Kearney Concert Association, go to KearneyConcerts.com or calling 308-627-2717.