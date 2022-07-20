Iowan dies Tuesday after one-vehicle rollover near Overton

OVERTON — A 19-year-old Iowan was killed as the result of being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover accident on I-80 near between Lexington and Overton Tuesday.

At 5:21 p.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were called to dispatched to four miles west of Overton for a one-vehicle crash.

A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling in the westbound lane when witnesses said they saw one of the rear tires fail and the driver lost control of the vehicle, said Ken Moody, Dawson County Sheriff.

It rolled into the median and came to rest partially in the eastbound lane and blocked traffic for an hour.

Moody said the Iowa driver was wearing their seatbelt but a 19-year-old passenger was riding in the back seat unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported by LVFD to Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

The passenger was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney via Air Care helicopter, but died of their injuries, Moody said. The next of kin has been notified.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol.