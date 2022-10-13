Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler.

On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington facilities followed by a detailed accounting of the company’s financial records, which determined Global Processing Inc. was operating with insufficient funds to cover its grain purchases in Nebraska.

“Through discussions with company management, it was determined that it was in the best interest of Nebraska producers/sellers that the company no longer be allowed to do business as a grain dealer in our state,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier.

By surrendering its license, Global Processing Inc. cannot take any action that would classify it as a grain dealer in the state, including, but not limited to, buying grain from producers/sellers with the intent to sell such grain.

Watermeier said, “If you are a producer/seller who may have done business with this company and has any questions we would encourage you to contact the PSC Grain Department.”