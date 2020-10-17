Invisible victims: COVID-19 taking a toll on care home residents

“Except for that, we’ve had only window visits, and it’s been very, very rough,” DeLaet said.

Visitation rules change at the vets’ home depending on the COVID-19 situation, but when families visit, they can come into the lobby, but they’re separated from residents by a glass window.

“Off and on, we’ve been able to leave our rooms,” she said. “Right now we can go out on the patio and walk around the lake, but we couldn’t go out of our room at all part of the time.”

DeLaet is angered because the staff, as the only people who come and go from the facility, are the ones who would bring COVID-19 into the facility.

Lynn celebrated his 90th birthday in July, but there was no party. The couple celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in March, minus family, too.

Tinglehoff said both her parents are on antidepressants now that COVID-19 invaded. “My dad is a godsend. He hates nobody, but even he isn’t talking nice about COVID-19 now. Thank goodness they have each other. I feel sorry for the people whose spouses can’t come in to see them.”

Keeping spirits high