KEARNEY — A 230-unit apartment complex, with 5,000 square feet of retail space, will be the …

What is TIF?

Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a subsidy designed to use increased property taxes from a newly developed area to pay for streets, sidewalks and other public infrastructure associated with the development.

TIF often is used to finance the redevelopment of blighted or substandard areas in cities where development has stalled. This puts new structures in the development area, which increases property values and helps city growth.