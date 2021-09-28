Intro to pickleball clinic planned Sunday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for an introduction to pickleball clinic for people age 14 through adults.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clinic will be conducted 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Harvey Park pickleball courts. Paddles and balls will be supplied.

Rules of the game will be reviewed, and various drills and games will be conducted.

The registration fee is $5. Please call the Park and Recreation Department, at 237-4644 by noon on Friday to register or for more information.