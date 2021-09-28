 Skip to main content
Intro to pickleball clinic planned Sunday in Kearney
Intro to pickleball clinic planned Sunday in Kearney

Pickleball equipment

A tub of pickleball paddles and balls belonging to Kearney Park and Recreation. There are many types of paddles, from wood to aluminum composite, but two main types of balls: indoor and outdoor. Pickleball equipment is not sold in Kearney stores yet but can be purchased online. 

 Amanda Brandt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for an introduction to pickleball clinic for people age 14 through adults.

The clinic will be conducted 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Harvey Park pickleball courts. Paddles and balls will be supplied.

Rules of the game will be reviewed, and various drills and games will be conducted.

The registration fee is $5. Please call the Park and Recreation Department, at 237-4644 by noon on Friday to register or for more information.

