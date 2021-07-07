Internet marketing expert to help Kearney businesses improve digitally

KEARNEY — Almost 150 people from Nebraska businesses will attend the July 15 MarkeTech Conference, organized by GROW Nebraska.

The event, set for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Younes Conference Center, is designed to help small businesses digitally pivot after the pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Making the Digital Pivot,” which is aimed at helping businesses to enhance their marketing plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The keynote speaker will be David McBee, who was one of Google’s first certified AdWords trainers and is now an internet marketing expert who has been helping businesses embrace digital strategies since 2003.

The day also will feature expert panels, networking times and a presentation of Russ’s Market “Best Local Product” award.

Participants are asked to email RSVPs to Tiffany Stoiber at tiffany@grownebraska.org.

More info is available at MarkeTechConference.com.