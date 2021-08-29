International Overdose Awareness Day is Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department wants to remind the public that Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day.

This global event aims to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As overdoses in Nebraska have increased by 40% from 2019 to 2020, it is important that we spread the word that there is help and that we as Nebraskans care,” said Hayley Jelinek, health educator at Two Rivers.

International Opioid Awareness Day was initiated in 2001 by S.J. Finn, an Australian who managed a needle and syringe program at The Salvation Army Crisis Centre in St. Kilda, Victoria.

Valley Pharmacy at 211 W. 33rd St. and U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave. offer free naloxone to friends and families of people who use opioids, Jelinek added. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.