Interested in theater? Crane River Theater to hold auditions for summer shows

KEARNEY – Crane River Theater is seeking talented artists for its 2023 summer shows.
It is looking for actors, dancers and technicians, high school age and up, for its productions of “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Shrek the Musical.”
Auditions are set for 2-6 p.m. Feb. 12 and 4-8 p.m. Feb. 13. Each audition or interview spot will take five to ten minutes.
Actors should prepare a song of any style for their audition. Songs can be sung a cappella or with a track that actors provide. A speaker will be provided.
Audition forms will be provided, but actors are welcome to bring a headshot/resume.
Technicians and carpenters are encouraged to sign up for an interview session to share their interest and experience.
To reserve a time slot, call 308-627-5796. For more information and details on what to prepare, visit CraneRiverTheater.org/local-auditions.
