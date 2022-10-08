Insulin syringe maker facility in Holdrege celebrates spinoff

HOLDREGE — Embecta, the largest manufacturer of the world’s insulin syringes, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at its Holdrege facility to celebrate its spinoff earlier this year from parent company Becton-Dickinson and Co., also known as BD.

Ron Tillery, executive director of the Phelps County Development Corp., spoke at the event, and local business leaders attended.

Established as one of the largest employers in Nebraska, embecta employs more than 700 workers to produce injection devices for people living with diabetes around the world. Embecta manufactures 75% of the world’s insulin syringes at its Holdrege facility.

The Holdrege Plant Manager is Chief Davidson.