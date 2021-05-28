Inspired by The World, Mauve Films brings movie time to your backyard

“Always with the new trending stuff that Kearney hasn’t seen yet, she’s always kind of right on top of it and wanting to do it right away,” Dayna said. “We have a lot of neighbors and friends who are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she just never stops. Does she ever sleep? How does she have time for everything that she does? She packs a lot into a day.’”

In the past, Mercedes started a nonprofit to encourage Kearney’s youths to volunteer, she filled yards with eggs for Easter through what she called “Egg Your Yard,” and she has worked with special needs music groups and special needs girls in the Ms. Amazing pageant.

One of her supporters is Lisa Poff, who has been Mercedes’s neighbor for 14 years and also helps Mauve Films with the setup.

“It’s a new adventure for her,” Poff said. “It’s a very good idea — a very cute idea. I don’t know anybody else in town that does it. It’s always neat to try outdoor movie, and these would be in the comfort of your own backyard and nice comfy pillows and something fun.”

To book a movie party, people can reach out to Mauve Films via Facebook or Instagram @mauvefilms or call 308-627-2127.

“I’m excited to bring something new to Kearney — something that’s not really heard of and something you probably only see in bigger towns,” Mercedes said. “I’m excited to kind of expand on Kearney’s spectrum of different parties and elements that we can do.”