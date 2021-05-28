 Skip to main content
Inspired by The World, Mauve Films brings movie time to your backyard
Inspired by The World, Mauve Films brings movie time to your backyard

  • Updated
Mauve Films - Mercedes Phillips

Mercedes Phillips, 17, is the owner of Mauve Films. She was inspired by the World Theater’s drive-in movies last summer. She hopes to continue her outdoor movie business when she returns from Creighton University for summer break.

 Grace McDonald, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — This summer, Mauve Films is bringing movie magic to people in the comfort of their own backyards.

Mercedes Phillips, 17, runs the outdoor cinematic experience and provides the snacks, seating, screen and projector.

The idea was inspired by the World Theatre’s drive-in movies last summer.

Mauve Films

The first movie party Mauve Films held was for Mercedes’ neighborhood. Families came to her backyard to enjoy the snack bar, relaxing seating and movie projector to experience the premiere of the new outdoor movie experience.

“I just realized it was super hard to be able to view the movie from where you were sitting, depending on where you were in the parking lot and being able to hear it,” Mercedes said. “I love the idea, so I kind of took a different spin on it and wanted to provide that same experience for summers to come for families who maybe had little children who couldn’t sit in a car for that long.”

From there, Mercedes, a Kearney High School graduate, posted about the idea on her personal Facebook page and received positive responses from the community. A Facebook page was created for Mauve Films, and so far, more than 10 parties have been booked.

Mauve Films

Mercedes Phillips describes the movie setting as “boho style” with neutral-colored and soft pillows, blankets and couches. All of it is bathed in the glow of the movie screen and twinkling outdoor lights.

People have reached out to host movie parties for their husbands, wives, children and summer get-togethers with friends. Mercedes said the “boho style” setting includes beige, pink, white and gray pillows, blankets, couches and the relaxing glow of twinkling outdoor lanterns. Boho is a personal and unconventional style of decorating a living space.

Mauve Films also provides an indoor tent rental service for children’s birthday parties, for which a fort-like atmosphere is established in living rooms.

The basic package is $150, and it includes the standard movie setting. For an extra $25, customers can enjoy a popcorn bar, and for another payment of $25, they can get the popcorn bar, drinks and the entire setup.

Mauve Films

Mauve Films provides the comfortable setting, the screen and the projector. For extra payments, customers also can enjoy a popcorn bar, snacks and drinks. All customers need to provide are the appropriate movie licensing and electronics if needed.

Mauve Films brings the projector and screen, but customers must take care of the appropriate licensing and provide electronics in advance for their movie selection to be shown.

Mercedes has had business experience managing funds in the past.

“My parents raised me to be super well with my money,” Mercedes said. “I started doing (Mauve Films) on my own. I paid for everything all myself, so it’s all out of my own checking account.”

Leading up to Mauve Films, Mercedes saved money working at the Family Suite Learning Center in Kearney. Now she works at the courthouse and at The Cup in downtown Kearney.

Mauve Films

A lot of extra hands are needed for Mauve Films to happen. Mercedes’s family and neighbors pitch in to help her set up and tear down at the movie parties.

The young entrepreneur’s hard work doesn’t stop there.

She also graduated high school early, and she will attend Creighton University this fall to major in business and work on her law degree. Her goal is to be a lawyer.

Mercedes said her business adventures are inspired by the creativity of her mother, Dayna Phillips.

“Always with the new trending stuff that Kearney hasn’t seen yet, she’s always kind of right on top of it and wanting to do it right away,” Dayna said. “We have a lot of neighbors and friends who are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she just never stops. Does she ever sleep? How does she have time for everything that she does? She packs a lot into a day.’”

In the past, Mercedes started a nonprofit to encourage Kearney’s youths to volunteer, she filled yards with eggs for Easter through what she called “Egg Your Yard,” and she has worked with special needs music groups and special needs girls in the Ms. Amazing pageant.

Mauve Films

One of her supporters is Lisa Poff, who has been Mercedes’s neighbor for 14 years and also helps Mauve Films with the setup.

“It’s a new adventure for her,” Poff said. “It’s a very good idea — a very cute idea. I don’t know anybody else in town that does it. It’s always neat to try outdoor movie, and these would be in the comfort of your own backyard and nice comfy pillows and something fun.”

To book a movie party, people can reach out to Mauve Films via Facebook or Instagram @mauvefilms or call 308-627-2127.

“I’m excited to bring something new to Kearney — something that’s not really heard of and something you probably only see in bigger towns,” Mercedes said. “I’m excited to kind of expand on Kearney’s spectrum of different parties and elements that we can do.”

Breaking News