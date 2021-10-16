Inspired by his late father, UNK student Ryan Woitalewicz is determined to make a difference

Off campus, Woitalewicz serves as an America Reads tutor at Kearney Public Schools, where he fills in as a substitute teacher. He’s worked at the local Hy-Vee since 2018, advancing to an assistant manager position.

Woitalewicz said transferring to UNK was “the best decision I’ve made in my academic career.”

“This university allowed me to have a fresh start and to make a name for myself. I’m determined to make a positive difference in someone’s life, and UNK has given me the support I need to achieve that goal,” he said.

In recognition of his impact on the university, Woitalewicz and his family, which also includes Melissa’s significant other Chad Shuda and their son Logan, were named the 2021 UNK Outstanding Family of the Year. They were honored during last week’s homecoming festivities.

POSITIVE IMPACT

An elementary and special education major, Woitalewicz is often asked why he wants to be a teacher.

The answer is pretty simple. He wants to make a positive impact on children and serve as a father figure for any student who needs the additional support.