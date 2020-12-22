Inspired by daughter’s strength, Alecia Amezcua earns master’s degree through UNK

KEARNEY – Alecia Amezcua made sure her daughter Ariana was in attendance last Thursday as she walked across the stage to receive her master’s degree in Spanish education.

After everything they’ve been through, there was no way Amezcua was going to celebrate the achievement without her.

“She’s a lot stronger than I am,” Amezcua said. “She’s the one who kept me going.”

The past nine years have been anything but easy for Amezcua and her daughter, who has undergone four brain surgeries to remove a tumor that was causing severe epilepsy. The first two surgeries occurred in 2012, when Ariana was just 7, and she began experiencing seizures again in 2015.

Amezcua started the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s online master’s program in Spanish education in January 2014, but was forced to put her educational plans on the back burner following her daughter’s relapse.

“She couldn’t go to school full time and I was trying to work full time while also home schooling her through the district,” said Amezcua, who is in her eighth year teaching Spanish at Norfolk High School.