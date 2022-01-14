Input from businesses wanted for Kearney Public Schools strategic plan

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is engaged in a comprehensive process to develop a revised five-year district strategic plan.

A vital part of this process is obtaining input from community business leaders to identify where Kearney Public Schools can best support the business community and economic development in the city and region.

On behalf of the Board of Education, Kearney businesses are invited to participate in a survey to get ideas, perspectives and feedback on how Kearney Public Schools is doing in their mission to produce student graduates who are ready to move on to college or the workforce, and how Kearney Public Schools can improve in that endeavor.

The following questions about Strategic Planning are included in the Business Leaders Survey:

— Identify the skills, knowledge and abilities students need in order to be ready for a career in our future economy.

— Identify the challenges facing the community and how this will affect the school district.

— Identify specific ways the district could collaborate with you/your organization to enhance educational opportunities for students.