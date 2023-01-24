Indiana man pleads no contest to possession of marijuana

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022

The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.

Animals will always make it to the top of any of my lists, so I couldn't help but include the story of a senior dog who was reunited with her owners after 10 years apart and a mini therapy horse who is making a difference for people of all ages.

These are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.

