Indiana man pleads no contest to possession of marijuana

KEARNEY – An Indiana man has been convicted after more than 10 pounds of marijuana were found in the vehicle he was driving.
Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (marijuana). In exchange for his plea, charges of possession of marijuana more than one pound and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. The sentencing is set for Feb. 17.
Around 7 p.m. July 20, a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for speeding five miles east of Kearney on Interstate 80. The officer became suspicious of criminal activity when he contacted the driver. A KPD police service dog, Bane, indicated the odor of drugs coming from inside the vehicle.
During a search, police found a duffel bag in the trunk that contained 10.54 pounds of suspected raw marijuana, THC concentrate and LSD. The driver, Rodway, was arrested.
Former Kearney Hub News Editor Kim Schmidt contributed to this report.
