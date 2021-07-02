Independence Day alters refuse collection in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of the Independence Day holiday on Sunday, the following changes will be in effect for the sanitation collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

RESIDENTIAL:

Trash collection will be delayed one day except Friday’s collection will not be affected.

Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.

Recycling collection will remain on schedule.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Please have your container at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.

COMMERCIAL:

Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday.

Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected Saturday.

CLOSINGS:

The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Monday.

The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard and tree waste disposal area, will be closed Sunday and Monday.