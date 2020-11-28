'In Your Soul:' Jazzercise Minden has permanent home on the square

MINDEN — Within six months of starting Jazzercise in Minden, Tammie Runions noticed changes to her health.
After 11 months of eating healthier and working out at Jazzercise, she was able to reduce her blood pressure, diabetes and anxiety medications. She also lost 50 pounds.
Runions has been participating in Jazzercise for four years, and it’s been “all-around amazing,” she said.
“It gets in your soul, in your blood,” she said.
Runions and the other Jazzercize participants now have a permanent place to exercise at a new location in downtown Minden.
Jazzercise got its start in Minden in 2016 when Jodi Hurst opened the business. Classes originally were held at the Windmill in Minden. In 2017, classes were moved to the former long-term care facility at Kearney County Health Services.
In July 2019, Kim Grotrian took over the business when Hurst moved from Minden. Grotrian was hooked on the exercise when she attended her first class. She became a certified instructor in October 2017.
“I never taught any exercise classes before. Never, ever did I think I would do it,” Grotrian said.
Support Local Journalism
The exercise combines dance, strength and resistance training with popular music. One of the appeals of Jazzercise is that all ages and abilities can do it, and there are low-impact options.
“There is no judgment. There is no intimidation. Anybody can do it,” Grotrian said. “We just love being together. It’s just a fun, family atmosphere. We support one another.”
When Hurst moved away, Grotrian knew she couldn’t let Jazzercise leave with her.
“It helps you do your everyday things so much. People say, ‘My balance is better. My core is better. My back isn’t hurting. My blood pressure is down. I’m off the meds.’ It’s helping them physically with their health and stuff,” she explained. “That’s why I took over ownership. I didn’t want to. I didn’t plan on it, but we just couldn’t lose it. We couldn’t lose it.”
When the coronavirus pandemic began affecting the area last March, the Jazzercise instructors livestreamed from home. They continued to livestream and also held some classes at the Minden Opera House.
After holding classes in various locations, Grotrian wanted Jazzercise to have a permanent home in Minden.
When the former Minden Courier location at 429 N Colorado Ave. became available, they began work Nov. 1 to transform the location into a Jazzercise studio. A room was removed to create one large open space. They also redid the floors, painted and redid the bathroom in two weeks.
Having their own location has allowed the instructors to offer classes from 5:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and to feel like they are at home.
“At other places we were always kind of like, ‘Oh, what happens if this or what happens if this?’ So, just knowing we are here, and we aren’t going anywhere,” Grotrian said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.