'In Your Soul:' Jazzercise Minden has permanent home on the square

“There is no judgment. There is no intimidation. Anybody can do it,” Grotrian said. “We just love being together. It’s just a fun, family atmosphere. We support one another.”

When Hurst moved away, Grotrian knew she couldn’t let Jazzercise leave with her.

“It helps you do your everyday things so much. People say, ‘My balance is better. My core is better. My back isn’t hurting. My blood pressure is down. I’m off the meds.’ It’s helping them physically with their health and stuff,” she explained. “That’s why I took over ownership. I didn’t want to. I didn’t plan on it, but we just couldn’t lose it. We couldn’t lose it.”

When the coronavirus pandemic began affecting the area last March, the Jazzercise instructors livestreamed from home. They continued to livestream and also held some classes at the Minden Opera House.

After holding classes in various locations, Grotrian wanted Jazzercise to have a permanent home in Minden.

When the former Minden Courier location at 429 N Colorado Ave. became available, they began work Nov. 1 to transform the location into a Jazzercise studio. A room was removed to create one large open space. They also redid the floors, painted and redid the bathroom in two weeks.