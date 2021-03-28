In Stitches: Holdrege woman used hobby as therapy, says anyone can do it

HOLDREGE — Noah Collin placed the tiny, crocheted beanie on his head.

The hat barely covered the top of his head, but when Noah was born 14 weeks premature, the hat was too big for him.

Crocheting was a skill Noah’s mom, Arielle Virts of Holdrege, first learned when she was 8 years old. Virts would crochet and sew clothes for her Babies with hand-me-down needles from her great-grandmother.

When Virts’s first son, Jackson, died at birth in 2015, Virts was given a Moses Basket filled with items for the parents of stillborn babies. Inside the basket was a crocheted blanket and a hat for the baby.

“He was actually buried in the hat. I still have the blanket that was crocheted for him,” Virts said.

Virts, 29, contacted CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital about putting together the baskets. A friend’s mom taught her how to crochet hats, and Virts was able to donate a few baskets to the hospital.

When Noah was born prematurely in 2016, he spent 95 days in the NICU at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Virts spent her days next to him crocheting what she calls the “NICU blanket.