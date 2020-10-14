In spite of recession, Buffalo County's labor market is tight, with more than 1,800 job openings

KEARNEY — Don’t tell Kearney’s major employers they’re in the middle of a pandemic-driven recession.

There’s work to be done, but there aren’t enough people to do it.

The jobless rate in the Kearney is hovering around 3%, said Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.

Robinson said the 3% figure is about equal to pre-pandemic unemployment levels, which usually registered around 3%, making Buffalo County and Nebraska one of the nation’s tightest labor markets.

Nothing has changed, Robinson said. With 1,855 job openings, the labor market is as tight as ever.

Employers are scrambling for workers, said Bruce Kreutzer, director of operations in Kearney for Parker Hannifin, formerly Baldwin Filters.

Parker is aggressively recruiting employees because there is a high demand for Parker’s aftermarket filtration products to keep vehicles on the road. Also, as new vehicle sales rebound, the demand also is rising for OEM filters — the filters manufacturers use on new vehicles.

“We have so many openings,” Kreutzer said about Parker Hannifin’s Kearney plant.