In spite of recession, Buffalo County's labor market is tight, with more than 1,800 job openings

KEARNEY — Don’t tell Kearney’s major employers they’re in the middle of a pandemic-driven recession.
There’s work to be done, but there aren’t enough people to do it.
The jobless rate in the Kearney is hovering around 3%, said Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.
Robinson said the 3% figure is about equal to pre-pandemic unemployment levels, which usually registered around 3%, making Buffalo County and Nebraska one of the nation’s tightest labor markets.
Nothing has changed, Robinson said. With 1,855 job openings, the labor market is as tight as ever.
Employers are scrambling for workers, said Bruce Kreutzer, director of operations in Kearney for Parker Hannifin, formerly Baldwin Filters.
Parker is aggressively recruiting employees because there is a high demand for Parker’s aftermarket filtration products to keep vehicles on the road. Also, as new vehicle sales rebound, the demand also is rising for OEM filters — the filters manufacturers use on new vehicles.
“We have so many openings,” Kreutzer said about Parker Hannifin’s Kearney plant.
Normally the plant would have 880 team members, but currently the plant has 50 openings.
Parker offers competitive wages for team members, which includes a quarterly bonus.
In order to manufacture enough oil, air, fuel, coolant and hydraulic filters, Parker workers are logging overtime, and that can drive up costs, Kreutzer said.
Parker’s HR department is employing multiple strategies to attract new hires.
Word-of-mouth, billboards, advertising and the Kearney Hub’s virtual career fair are part of the recruitment mix, Kreutzer said. Management also is asking Parker employees for leads. If current employees know of potential qualified people seeking employment, the company offers a referral bonus.
Parker also is asking the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its help in filling openings. Additionally, the filter manufacturer is considering adapting some lines for part-timers. Kreutzer said using part-time team members would work in fabricating some products, but not all.
“It’s tight. We have multiple companies competing for the people who are available,” Kreutzer said.
Robinson said employers are having difficulty filling positions with qualified and available applicants.
“The Buffalo County economy benefits from a diversity of industries, which, in turn, creates hiring pressure across the board. This is the downside, but also the benefit of having a diversified economy,” Robinson said.
He said that Buffalo County’s population grew by about 440 residents per year from 2010 to 2018.
“Compare that to Hall County (Grand Island) at 375, Adams County (Hastings) at 18, Lincoln County (North Platte) at minus 138, Platte County (Columbus) at 141, and Madison County (Norfolk) at 65,” he said.
Population numbers are important, Robinson said, because Buffalo County has been unserved by a local Nebraska Department of Labor office since it was closed seven years ago.
“With the support of the city of Kearney, the Kearney Works Board of Directors is working with the Nebraska Department of Labor to re-establish a labor office. There also are a number of initiatives such as the Rural Workforce Housing Program administered by our office to incentivize workforce housing in rural Buffalo County. Efforts are being made, and our population reflects those efforts compared to our peers,” Robinson said.
Kearney Works, which was organized after the loss of the state employment office, supports job training, finding jobs for relocating employees, and employees with employment barriers, Robinson said.
The tight labor market is a significant barrier for Kearney employers, Parker’s Kreutzer said.
“We’re hiring and we need good people to help us make that journey,” he said. He believes casting a wider net with the virtual career fair is a good idea. “I would like to make it an opportunity to talk with more people in the community.”
