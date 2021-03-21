In just three years Millennial Estates in Kearney has 67 houses

KEARNEY — Smaller yards and narrower streets are not everyone’s cup of tea.
However, by reducing up-front costs like paving and lot expenses, homeowners in Kearney’s Millennial Estates Subdivision can focus on what adds value and personality to their homes, such as nicer kitchens, larger garages and special decorating touches.
The formula for the Starostka Group Unlimited development appeals to a broad range of buyers and has propelled the rapid growth of Millennial Estates in east Kearney.
Millennial Estates homes start in the mid-$200,000s. That prices the single-family homes and duplexes a step above what first-time buyers might be looking for. However, Millennial Estates houses offer a lot of value for the money and so they occupy an appreciable niche in Kearney’s market, according to Danny and Jordan Starostka, the father-son developers who conceived the development and shepherded it through the review process at City Hall.
“For about a few thousand dollars more than you would pay for a used house you can buy new,” said Danny about the financial appeal of his company’s rapidly growing subdivision.
Buyers span the gamut, Jordan said. “We’re seeing young professionals, brand-new families and a lot of retirees coming from out of town.”
Gary and Kathy Rogers retired to Kearney from Scottsbluff about 18 months ago. That was after Gary finished a painting contract in Kearney that spanned several months. During that time, he and Kathy explored Kearney and liked what they discovered.
Their search for a retirement home led them to Millennial Estates.
“We priced stuff for six months. This was the best price for the square footage,” Gary said. The couple said they appreciated the ability to add upgrades to their home. The retirees like the smaller yard so much that a couple of weeks ago they hanged a “for sale” sign on their fertilizer spreader.
Down the street from the Rogers’ house, Shane Buehler is living in a house that fits his lifestyle and pocketbook.
One of the first buyers in Millennial Estates in 2018, he was attracted to the development because he could buy new construction for a little more than the price of a pre-owned house.
“It’s hard not to go for those when they’re $225,000,” Buehler said.
As operations manager for Midwest Connect, he said he is on the road frequently to Grand Island and North Platte. With a smaller lawn, he needn’t be ready for several hours of yard work when he finally rolls into his driveway.
He said the Millennial system made it easy to select upgrades and not go over budget. He added granite countertops, and upgraded interior doors and hardware. He likes the floor plan with a great room containing the kitchen and living areas.
“Being a single person, I like the open space,” he said.
The master suite also is a plus with connected bedroom, bath with walk-in shower and a walk-in closet.
Buehler said he’s pleased with his neighbors. “I really enjoy the neighborhood. We know each other and we’re pretty good friends.”
The Millennial Estates house is the third home he’s purchased from Starostka. “Danny is easy to deal with. I’ve mentioned him several times to other people.”
Jordan Starostka said he and his father began developing the concept for Millennial Estates about five years ago. Their company is headquartered in Grand Island and does residential and commercial construction in the Tri-Cities and Lincoln. Some of the elements they incorporated in residential developments elsewhere deviated from code in Kearney, including smaller lots, narrower streets and less space separating individual houses.
City Hall officials worked with the Starostkas so those elements could be used in the Millennial Estates project. Planners were concerned about the smaller streets, but later were convinced the 32-foot width would allow passage of fire trucks and emergency vehicles.
After several years of construction, it’s rare to see vehicles parked on the streets, so width appears to be a non-issue.
Some of the negotiations with City Hall began when Jordan still was studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
After the Starostkas’ first appearance before the Kearney Planning Commission, there were a number of loose ends to address before the next meeting.
Jordan said City Hall’s Development Review Team recognized that Millennial Estates deviated from some building codes, but they believed that working through the issues would help diversify Kearney’s housing stock. City staff members at that time included City Planner Coelette Gruber, Assistant City Manager Paul Briseno and Building Inspector Max Richardson.
A 2016 housing study noted the lack of variety in Kearney’s housing. Most homes built at that time were larger and more costly, so there was room for the Millennial Estates concept. Millennial homes started at $204,000 in 2018. Current rising construction costs have pushed starting prices into the mid-$200,000s.
“The timing was right for us with the city doing research for the housing study,” Jordan said.
“I watched the video of the first meeting online multiple times and wrote down any questions or concerns the Planning Commission presented. We then went back to the city’s Development Review Team with all the answers to their questions,” Jordan said.
A the next Planning Commission meeting, Starostka Group had 93 PowerPoint slides ready to address questions and concerns.
Planners were satisfied the deviations had been addressed and recommended that the City Council to approve Millennial Estates.
The first foundations were laid in 2018. Since then, 67 houses have been purchased — 55 single-family homes and 12 duplexes — and 79 families are living in the subdivision. Ten houses are under construction as spec homes.
In total, Millennial Estates encompasses about 50 acres. The tract is several blocks east of the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and is bordered on the south by 34th Street and on the north by 39th Street. Grand Avenue is the east boundary.
Residential construction occupies about 17 acres on the south side of the tract. About 33 acres are unoccupied, but could accommodate future residential construction or commercial development.
This year Starostka Group will donate 2.77 acres for open space on the southeast corner of Millennial Estates.
Jordan said the goal for Millennial Estates was to create an affordable neighborhood, but with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s the houses are more of an opportunity for buyers to step up to new construction. When they move to Millennial Estates, the houses they vacate then can diversify Kearney’s market as fixer-uppers, he said.