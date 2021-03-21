In just three years Millennial Estates in Kearney has 67 houses

Their search for a retirement home led them to Millennial Estates.

“We priced stuff for six months. This was the best price for the square footage,” Gary said. The couple said they appreciated the ability to add upgrades to their home. The retirees like the smaller yard so much that a couple of weeks ago they hanged a “for sale” sign on their fertilizer spreader.

Down the street from the Rogers’ house, Shane Buehler is living in a house that fits his lifestyle and pocketbook.

One of the first buyers in Millennial Estates in 2018, he was attracted to the development because he could buy new construction for a little more than the price of a pre-owned house.

“It’s hard not to go for those when they’re $225,000,” Buehler said.

As operations manager for Midwest Connect, he said he is on the road frequently to Grand Island and North Platte. With a smaller lawn, he needn’t be ready for several hours of yard work when he finally rolls into his driveway.

He said the Millennial system made it easy to select upgrades and not go over budget. He added granite countertops, and upgraded interior doors and hardware. He likes the floor plan with a great room containing the kitchen and living areas.