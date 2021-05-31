In his 45th year, Buffalo County sheriff appreciates public support of law enforcement

KEARNEY — At an age where he could retire, Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller says he isn’t ready just yet.
“I still enjoy coming to work, the people I work with and the people that work for me, and serving the public.”
Miller, 64, celebrated his 45th year in law enforcement in May. Motivation to be in law enforcement always has been strong for Miller. From a young age he had an interest in being a peacekeeper.
He started his career at age 19 when he became the village marshal of Clarks. At the time, he wasn’t old enough to buy a handgun or handgun ammunition.
In 1977, Miller became a deputy sheriff in Nance County. In 1978, Frank Dineen of Kearney won the election for Buffalo County sheriff and heard Miller was looking to advance his career.
In January 1979, at 22, Miller began working as a road deputy in Buffalo County. He became chief deputy a year later.
Dineen retired in 1989. Miller ran for his seat and was elected in 1990.
Miller has seen and done a lot during his career in Buffalo County, including colocation with the Kearney Police Department in 1994, and building a new jail. But nothing compares to the numerous cases of police in the national spotlight the last few years that caused the public to question law enforcement.
Both have caused Miller and other local administrators to update their policies and practices to try to restore, and continue, the public’s trust in law enforcement.
“I don’t think we ever lost that trust here in this part of the country. The public believes in us and they support us and we see it every day,” Miller said.
One recent example was when three sheriff deputies went to Boulder, Colorado, for the funeral of a slain police officer.
Several other officers from across the country told BCSO deputies how they often were threatened and harassed by the public. Officers from Ohio, California, New York and Colorado said they couldn’t go into convenience stores without being threatened and couldn’t have marked police vehicles in front of their houses without them or their houses being vandalized.
The other officers couldn’t believe how well BCSO deputies were treated by the public.
In Kearney and Buffalo County, Miller said officers can’t go two blocks without seeing a “Support Law Enforcement” sign in a yard. The public offers to buy officers meals or drinks at convenience stores, and often brings food into the law enforcement center.
“I am so glad, and feel so blessed to be able to be in this part of the country doing this job because the public does support us. There’s no way to be successful in law enforcement without public support,” Miller said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to be in some of the other places where people that you’re trying to take care of have that much of a dislike for you. That would be very difficult,” he said.
COVID-19 also has been a challenge in Miller’s career. Proudly, he said none of the inmates or staff members at the Buffalo County Jail, which Miller manages, had any cases of the virus. Road patrol officers had some COVID-19 exposure initially during the pandemic, but no one ended up contracting the virus.
“Overall, we got through it pretty well, considering other parts of the country and world,” Miller said. “It certainly was a challenging time. But that’s what keeps you going.”
He credited Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, who has helped strengthen the colocation partnership between the sheriff’s office and the police department.
Miller plans to file for his ninth term in office in May, and plans to retire in 5 ½ years. In the meantime, he wants to finish a few projects and get people into roles that will make retirement a smooth transition.
“I like doing this,” Miller said of his job. “I enjoy the people I work with and the people I work for. I feel like I have a lot to give yet.”
