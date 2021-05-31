In his 45th year, Buffalo County sheriff appreciates public support of law enforcement

Both have caused Miller and other local administrators to update their policies and practices to try to restore, and continue, the public’s trust in law enforcement.

“I don’t think we ever lost that trust here in this part of the country. The public believes in us and they support us and we see it every day,” Miller said.

One recent example was when three sheriff deputies went to Boulder, Colorado, for the funeral of a slain police officer.

Several other officers from across the country told BCSO deputies how they often were threatened and harassed by the public. Officers from Ohio, California, New York and Colorado said they couldn’t go into convenience stores without being threatened and couldn’t have marked police vehicles in front of their houses without them or their houses being vandalized.

The other officers couldn’t believe how well BCSO deputies were treated by the public.

In Kearney and Buffalo County, Miller said officers can’t go two blocks without seeing a “Support Law Enforcement” sign in a yard. The public offers to buy officers meals or drinks at convenience stores, and often brings food into the law enforcement center.