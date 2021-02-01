In February, Kearney Police will focus on two heavily used residential streets

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for February include a two-lane residential street near apartments in northwest Kearney; a stretch of U.S. Highway 30, also known as 25th Street, as it enters east Kearney; and a two-lane heavily used street that carries traffic from 11th Street toward the Avenue H overpass in southeast Kearney.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for February are:

- West 35th Street — Sixth Avenue to 30th Avenue;

- East 25th Street — Avenue N to Antelope Avenue; and,

- Avenue H — 11th Street to 19th Street.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.

The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,