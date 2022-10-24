In 2 weeks, voters will elect Kearney School Board members

KEARNEY — With three seats up for grabs and just one incumbent left in the field, the Kearney Board of Education will have at least two new members after voters have had their say on Nov. 8.

Drew Blessing is the lone incumbent on the KPS ticket, and he’s being challenged by Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.

Blessing, Hazard, Icenogle, Meyer, Reiter and incumbent Wendy Kries survived the May primary, however, Kries announced in August that she had decided not to run and abruptly withdrew from the race.

Kreis is the current chair of the KPS Board.

She said multiple factors figured into her decision to withdraw.

“I have wrestled with it, fought with it and ultimately have peace in the decision,” she said.

Kreis said health and business matters were issues, and she was frustrated by the political climate.

“What bothers me are the mistruths in the community about how the school board is handling things. There’s not a lot of cooperation on any stance. People say ‘It’s my way or the highway,’” she said.

Another seasoned KPS leader, Alex Straatmann, also decided not to run for reelection and never filed.

However, Kreis had filed, but her withdrawal announcement was too late to remove her name from the KPS ballot. When voters go to the polls, Kreis’ name will be on the ballot, but she no longer is a candidate.

If voting turns out as it did in May, two challengers and the lone remaining incumbent would be elected.

With 3,372 votes, Hazard was the leading vote-getter in May, followed in second place by Icenogle with 3,323 votes and the incumbent, Blessing, with 2,998 votes.

Rounding out the field were incumbent Kreis, with 2,634 votes, and challengers Derek Meyer with 2,036 and Jacob Reiter with 1,968.

The top three vote-getters on Nov. 8 will be elected to the KPS Board. Those three candidates will join board members Kathy Gifford, Dave Brandt and Steve Gaasch.