Improvements on tap for Fort Kearny park and rec area; open house planned to reveal details

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will unveil its vision for the future of Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and State Historical Park during an open house and feedback meeting June 22 at The Archway.

“We want to just bring the public in to help us make sure we didn’t miss anything,” said Bob Hanover, one of Game and Parks’ assistant division administrators. Hanover specializes in historic sites, such as Fort Kearny.

Hanover didn’t reveal details about Game and Parks’ master plans for the historic Fort Kearny State Historical Area or the nearby Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, but Game and Parks has acquired 57 acres that run mostly east and west on the southwest side of Fort Kearny SRA.

How the newly acquired land and other assets at the recreation area are used will be among the topics at the June 22 open house.

Hanover said some substantial improvements at the state recreation area have taken place during the past several years. They include improvements to the hike-bike trail, a new foot bridge and a better sewage lagoon and dump station to accommodate the explosion of campers and RVs.