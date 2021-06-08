Improvements on tap for Fort Kearny park and rec area; open house planned to reveal details

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will unveil its vision for the future of Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and State Historical Park during an open house and feedback meeting June 22 at The Archway.
“We want to just bring the public in to help us make sure we didn’t miss anything,” said Bob Hanover, one of Game and Parks’ assistant division administrators. Hanover specializes in historic sites, such as Fort Kearny.
Hanover didn’t reveal details about Game and Parks’ master plans for the historic Fort Kearny State Historical Area or the nearby Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, but Game and Parks has acquired 57 acres that run mostly east and west on the southwest side of Fort Kearny SRA.
How the newly acquired land and other assets at the recreation area are used will be among the topics at the June 22 open house.
Hanover said some substantial improvements at the state recreation area have taken place during the past several years. They include improvements to the hike-bike trail, a new foot bridge and a better sewage lagoon and dump station to accommodate the explosion of campers and RVs.
According to a Game and Parks press release, the June 22 open house will be organized so participants can share feedback on the master plans for the camping/recreational area and historical park. Hanover said there will be several stations so participants can share their thoughts on specific areas or activities that interest them.
The open house and feedback event will be 5:30-7 p.m. in The Archway’s event room at 3060 E. First St. CDC health guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended.
Game and Parks said the plan will offer consideration of new development opportunities and goals to achieve during the next several years. The plan is based on a three-year planning process that included community engagement, an opportunity for stakeholders to resolve their issues, and consultation with planners, historians and other professionals. Game and Parks said a welcome packet with information and supplies to participate will be provided at the June 22 meeting.
Fort Kearny State Recreation Area southeast of Kearney offers 186 acres dotted with sandpit lakes.
Park facilities include camping, showers, dump and fill station, modern restrooms, drinking water, picnic tables, grills, picnic shelters, an accessible fishing pier, nature trail, non-power boating and a hike-bike trail.
Fort Kearny State Historical Park and visitor interpretive center is located 3 miles west of the state recreation area at 1020 V Road.
Originally a safe haven for Overland Trail travelers, Pony Express riders and gold prospectors, Fort Kearny was established in 1848 and now is a state historical park preserved by Nebraska Game and Parks.
In the spring, the world’s largest concentration of sandhill cranes and waterfowl gathers in the Central Platte River Valley. Thousands of the birds congregate close to the fort and recreation area to roost overnight and feed in nearby fields during the day.
A large variety of activities currently are available at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area:
Fishing: There are seven pit lakes that total 21 acres of water. Anglers will find bluegill, channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass, among other species. Rainbow trout is stocked seasonally in one of the seven lakes.
Boating: No-wake boating is permitted at Fort Kearny SRA. There are no ramps or docks.
Swimming: Lake 7 offers a designated swimming area with a beach. No lifeguards are on duty. The beach is open 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
Horse Trail Rides: Fort Kearny now offers trail rides. For more information call Christine Wilson at 308-320-4908.
Hike-Bike Trail: Formerly a part of the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad, the trail extends 1.8 miles from the park to Bassway Strip Wildlife Management Area.
Picnicking: Day-use facilities are open year-round and include picnic tables, shelters, grills, drinking water and playground equipment.
Camping: Fort Kearny is a year-round recreation area. There are showers and modern restrooms, plus a dump and fill station. Fort Kearny SRA offers two campgrounds, East Campground offers electric-plus sites and the West Campground offers electric-plus, electric and basic campsites.