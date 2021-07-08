Improved electrical systems part of planned upgrade to Harmon Park Sonotorium

KEARNEY — The Harmon Park Sonotorium Restoration Committee’s campaign to update and restore the historic amphitheater is nearing the goal of its fundraising efforts, said committee chair Nathan LeFeber.
“This city does such a great job of taking care of its parks. It is a beautiful place to live,” said LeFeber, band director at Kearney High School. He announced the Sonotorium project in 2018.
“This structure has needed some help for some time, and now it is that time for us to bring this space into the 21st century,” he said.
The Sonotorium was built in 1938, and in its 83-year history it’s been the site of numerous concerts, stage performances and other events.
Comprised of a cross-section of community members, the Sonotorium committee’s goal is to raise $850,000 to make significant improvements to the structure, including adding a permanent roof.
So far the group has raised a little more than $715,000 from foundations, individuals and the city of Kearney. The committee is seeking community help to finish the fundraising campaign to begin construction yet this year, LeFeber said.
Upgrades fall into four categories.
- Covering the stage with a permanent roof to mitigate sunlight, heat and provide protection.
- Technical upgrades such as enhanced electrical systems, upgraded sound system and improved lighting.
- Facility upgrades and accessibility, including opening the restrooms for performers, restoration of the existing facade/building envelope, creating a green room, repairing and opening the backstage area, installing an ADA-accessible ramp to the stage, improved electrical load in area, and upgrading safety and security.
- New and improved lighting of the entire south end of Harmon Park with fixtures that reflect the Art Deco style of the Sonotorium and the Harmon Activity Building.
These upgrades also would allow improved electrical access for the many events that happen on the south side of the park.
LeFeber said donations can be sent through the Kearney Area Community Foundation, Sonotorium Restoration Project, 412 W. 48th St. No. 12, Kearney, NE 68845. Donations also can be made online at kearneyfoundation.org/donate. Gifts of appreciated stock, grain or from an IRA (individual retirement account) also are encouraged. LeFeber asked that donations be postmarked by Aug. 15.
KACF is a nonprofit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.
“Citizens of Kearney are so generous. We can all help preserve this great piece of history for generations to come,” LeFeber said.