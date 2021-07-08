Improved electrical systems part of planned upgrade to Harmon Park Sonotorium

KEARNEY — The Harmon Park Sonotorium Restoration Committee’s campaign to update and restore the historic amphitheater is nearing the goal of its fundraising efforts, said committee chair Nathan LeFeber.

“This city does such a great job of taking care of its parks. It is a beautiful place to live,” said LeFeber, band director at Kearney High School. He announced the Sonotorium project in 2018.

“This structure has needed some help for some time, and now it is that time for us to bring this space into the 21st century,” he said.

The Sonotorium was built in 1938, and in its 83-year history it’s been the site of numerous concerts, stage performances and other events.

Comprised of a cross-section of community members, the Sonotorium committee’s goal is to raise $850,000 to make significant improvements to the structure, including adding a permanent roof.

So far the group has raised a little more than $715,000 from foundations, individuals and the city of Kearney. The committee is seeking community help to finish the fundraising campaign to begin construction yet this year, LeFeber said.

Upgrades fall into four categories.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}