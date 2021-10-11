 Skip to main content
Illinois women with185 pounds of suspected pot arrested near the Gibbon interchange
Illinois women with185 pounds of suspected pot arrested near the Gibbon interchange

KEARNEY — Two women were arrested Saturday after 185 pounds of marijuana were found in their vehicle Saturday night near the Gibbon interchange.

Around 9:56 p.m. Buffalo County Sheriff deputies stopped a 2016 Ford Transit van on Interstate 80 for driving without taillights, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. A K-9 from the Kearney Police Department was called to the scene two miles east of the Gibbon interchange where the dog alerted to drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the van resulted in the seizure of about 185 pounds of suspected marijuana, the Facebook page indicated.

Two Illinois women were arrested and taken to the Buffalo County Jail. The suspected drugs will be sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab for positive identification.

