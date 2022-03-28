If it’s spring, it must be building time for Kearney, list of capital projects for 2022

KEARNEY — Some of the projects on the city of Kearney’s long list of capital projects for 2022 got a head start last year and are nearly complete.

Those projects include a $9 million indoor tennis facility at University Village, a $630,000 whitewater rapids for paddlers on the Kearney Canal, and hybrid traffic signals to help bicyclists and pedestrians safely cross some of the city’s busiest four-lane streets.

And then there are the projects that are just now emerging from the draftsman’s table. Among them are the $10 million terminal expansion and upgrade at Kearney Municipal Airport, the left turn lane and traffic light improvement near Meadowlark Elementary School and an $8 million water tower for northeast Kearney.

In all, there are 28 projects totaling $113 million.

That figure compares to capital projects totaling $34 million in 2021.

“It’s going to be a busy year,” said City Manager Michael Morgan, who keeps a project spreadsheet nearby so he can track progress on each of the projects. Most are on schedule, but progress on a few has been slowed by supply chain disruptions, including the $34 million, 215,000-square-foot mega indoor sports complex. It will be built in south Kearney close to the Younes hospitality complex. Some of the materials to build the underground infrastructure that will serve the sports complex have been delayed.

Among the 28 projects are 13 that involve recreation, entertainment and parks.

The parks system will get a new look with restoration and remodeling of the Harmon Park Sonotorium, three small new neighborhood parks and completion of the Ernest Grundy Indoor Tennis Facility at University Village. A collaborative project involving generous donors and a city-university partnership, the tennis facility will encompass 62,500 square feet, or about one-third of the space in the indoor sports complex.

While most of the parks and recreational projects will boost Kearney’s quality of life, some of the big-ticket projects are necessary to support life.

Among those projects:

— $23 million to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant;

— $10 million to upgrade and expand the terminal at Kearney Regional Airport;

— $8 million for a water tower in northeast Kearney; and,

— $250,000 for an addition at Kearney Cemetery.

Morgan said Kearney will undertake numerous projects in 2022, but outside funds will reduce the amount of local taxes needed for many of the projects. For example, of the $113 million in projects, about $53 million will be paid in the form of grants, federal stimulus money, CARES Act funds, federal airport assistance, and local-state cost shares. About half the cost of the $34 million indoor sports complex will be paid with state sales tax turnback money. Businesses within 600 yards of the sports complex will form a special district that will charge an additional 1% state sales tax to pay for half the cost to build the sports complex.

In addition to extending water and sewer to the sports complex, the city is extending the paving of Talmadge Street to connect the hotel district and sports complex with Yanney Avenue in southwest Kearney.