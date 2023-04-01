KEARNEY — If you ask the Krohn twins how they are different, don't expect many examples.

"Well, he's left-handed," Brice said about Brad. Also, Brad has a beard, and Brice is clean-shaven.

Brice and his wife Chelse's children — Hayden, 18; Cale, 15; Roslyn, 13; and Kyla, 10 — are Kearney Catholic students. Brad and Kristi's girls — Ashton, 19; Keeley, 16; and Breckyn, 13 — have all attended Kearney Public Schools.

And Brad is co-superintendent of the 4-H Rabbit Show at the Buffalo County Fair.

With no plan to do so, the twins have traveled nearly identical paths toward becoming leaders of waterfowl conservation areas along or near the central Platte River region from Lexington to Grand Island.

Brice is president and chief executive officer of the Crane Trust south of Alda, and Brad is project leader for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Rainwater Basin, a complex of wetlands throughout a 21-county area of south-central Nebraska.

Audubon's Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon, another central Platte area waterfowl habitat conservation site, is in between.

The Krohns grew up in Treynor, Iowa, 13 miles east of the Missouri River. Brice said if they could have crossed the river at the right place, they "almost could drive into the (Henry Doorly) zoo" in Omaha.

They hunted and fished as kids, and worked on area farms. Their mom was the school superintendent's secretary, and their dad was an over-the-road truck driver and mechanic. They have a brother one year older and a sister two years younger.

They were two of 38 graduates in Treynor's class of 1993. They had filled their high school years with sports events — football, wrestling, track, golf and baseball — and were "pretty competitive" against each other, Brice said.

"We helped with the musical our junior and senior years because Mom made us," he added.

"I think my goal was to be an astronaut or game warden," Brad said about his dreams at age 10. "Firefighter was always there."

Now he oversees work to protect birds — millions of migrating geese, ducks and sandhill cranes, and native grassland species — and their habitats. As a prescribed fire specialist, Brad trains other habitat conservationists in Nebraska and other states.

Brice said his childhood career ambitions were mostly the same as Brad's.

Both earned biology degrees with a focus on wildlife at the University of Nebraska at Kearney — Brad in 1998 and Brice in 2000.

So, why UNK?

"Our grandparents lived in Lexington, and we always enjoyed coming out here at vacation time," Brice said. "I love to be in central Nebraska. Ironically, we live in the same town, but we don't run into each other that often."

Brad has worked in the Rainwater Basin headquartered north of Funk since 2000, starting as a firefighter. He then was federal game warden and became project leader in 2011.

For 11 years, Brice also worked there as a supervisory range technician and firefighter, and then he began working at the Crane Trust in June 2012 as habitat manager.

Rainwater Basin

Established by the USFWS in 1963, the Rainwater Basin now has 63 waterfowl production areas scattered over nearly 6,200 square miles. In spring and fall, the basin is a migration stop for an estimated 2 million to 3 million geese and 7 million to 9 million ducks.

Brad said nearly half of the 38 waterfowl production areas capable of pumping supplemental groundwater into wetlands during migration seasons are in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties. Pumping for spring usually starts in January and continues to the end of April.

Crane Trust

The Crane Trust was formed in 1978 as part of a court-approved settlement related to construction by the Missouri Basin Power Project of the Grayrocks Dam on a Platte River tributary in Wyoming.

In 2012, the Nebraska Nature & Visitors Center at the I-80 Alda exit was acquired by the trust. In 2015, 41 genetically pure bison originally on a Crawford ranch found a new home on trust land. The herd has grown to 123, and Brice said approximately 45 calves are expected to be born this spring.

The trust now owns 6,000 acres along the Platte River and has easements on 3,000 additional habitat acres.

"We're trying to bring back some of theses historical components," Brice said, by using prescribed fire, grazing and mechanical methods to maintain the braided river and native plants in adjacent wet meadows and grasslands.

"There is a lot of crane-bison interaction. So we consider that as what happened years ago," he said.

More recently, public interest in the unique spring migration event on and along the central Platte River has grown. Each spring, the Crane Trust and Rowe Sanctuary each host approximately 30,000 crane season visitors from across the country and around the world.

Whooping cranes

All of the conservation areas have two other things in common. First, year-round public access to trails and other activities is limited during spring migration season.

More importantly, the habitats they protect also are used by endangered whooping cranes that usually arrive in the Central Platte Valley and Rainwater Basin by late March or early April.

In the 1940s, there were fewer than 20 whooping cranes. Today, there are 838, according to the Crane Trust staff, with 543 in the wild flock that migrates on the Central Flyway from south Texas to northern Canada and Alaska.

Brice Krohn said 46 were seen at one time on Crane Trust property in fall 2021. That is the largest such flock recorded in the United States.

"We always have 10 to 20," Brad said about annual sightings at Rainwater Basin wetlands, and it's most common to see groups of about three.

"It's the resting stop where they recoup all their nutrients and needs for the rest of the way for more successful breeding," he said about the importance of the narrow area of south-central Nebraska for cranes and all other Central Flyway waterfowl.

There also is a big concern about habitat loss for grassland birds in Nebraska and across America, Brad added. That's why the conservation groups work to maintain and improve grasslands along the Platte and around wetlands.

Another thing the Krohn twins have in common is their love of working for wildlife. That's obvious in how they describe the best part of their jobs.

"I've never had a day that's boring," Brice said. "There are days when I like to go down to the Platte River, pause and take it all in. You see the historic habitat of the river."

Brad added, "It's being able to step right out the door and look at the lands we're protecting for future generations."