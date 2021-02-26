Ibach 'getting close' to deciding his next step; many possibilities to chose from

Ibach continued in that role until his Oct. 30, 2017, U.S. Senate confirmation as USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs in the Trump Administration.

He said his goal as a state and national ag leader has been “to help the industry that I’m a part of.”

What about governor?

So what did he think when his name appeared on a recent Omaha World-Herald list of prospective candidates for governor in the 2022 election?

“It was never on my radar screen as a next step. And I’m not sure it is yet,” Ibach replied.

His focus is to work on projects that benefit agriculture and Nebraska’s economy as a whole.

“I don’t think I have to be governor to help with that situation,” Ibach said. “But I believe the next governor has to focus on creating one Nebraska, not a rural Nebraska or an urban Nebraska.”

He acknowledged the value of his administrative experiences on the state and federal levels, noting that the budget for the USDA programs he oversaw was $11.7 billion.

Ibach also said that if people want him to run for governor, it could be another of those career opportunities to consider.