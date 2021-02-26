Ibach 'getting close' to deciding his next step; many possibilities to chose from

SUMNER — As he sat in his sun-lit farm home office Monday afternoon, five weeks after stepping down as a U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary, Greg Ibach said he’s taking time to decide what he wants to do next.
Ag education, business venture, volunteer work, public service or governor?
However, he added, “I’m getting close to a decision” on what the next step might be.
Ibach’s experience as an ag producer and government official, plus his love of agriculture and dedication to Nebraska provide him many options. He worked on federal ag-related programs and regulations during his three-plus years with the USDA. They followed 12 years as Nebraska Department of Agriculture director and six years as assistant director.
Ibach said making sure he has time for volunteer work is an important part of every “what’s next” decision.
“At the end of the day, I want to do things that help Nebraska and Nebraska agriculture,” he said, explaining that what’s important to the state’s No. 1 industry is important to the economy as a whole.
Ibach believes Nebraska is “uniquely positioned” to grow its economy by taking advantage of what’s already being done. “The projects that I want to work on and the relationships I hope to build I think can benefit all of Nebraska,” he said.
The Sumner crop and cattle producer also wants his “next” to include much more farm and family time than was possible while he was in Washington, D.C.
He’s especially focused on learning the ropes of being a grandpa to his first two granddaughters, born last August and December. “I look forward to seeing them grow up and be in 4-H and FFA, and having experiences on the farm,” Ibach said.
Not on ‘wanna be’ list
The 1980 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School graduate said he never aspired to be a USDA undersecretary nor Nebraska’s longest-serving state ag director.
“I think I always knew I wanted to be back home on the farm and associated with the farm,” he said, even though his son Alec and two longtime employees handle the day-to-day operations.
“I always was willing to kind of see what developed, so a lot of things that transpired over my career weren’t things I aspired to,” Ibach continued. “... They were opportunities.”
One opportunity as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman was meeting Block and Bridle Club honoree Merlin Carlson of Lodgepole, who would be appointed state ag director in 1999. Carlson asked Ibach to serve as assistant director.
When Carlson left in June 2005 for a USDA undersecretary position in Washington, Ibach was appointed state ag director by Gov. Dave Heineman.
Ibach continued in that role until his Oct. 30, 2017, U.S. Senate confirmation as USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs in the Trump Administration.
He said his goal as a state and national ag leader has been “to help the industry that I’m a part of.”
What about governor?
So what did he think when his name appeared on a recent Omaha World-Herald list of prospective candidates for governor in the 2022 election?
“It was never on my radar screen as a next step. And I’m not sure it is yet,” Ibach replied.
His focus is to work on projects that benefit agriculture and Nebraska’s economy as a whole.
“I don’t think I have to be governor to help with that situation,” Ibach said. “But I believe the next governor has to focus on creating one Nebraska, not a rural Nebraska or an urban Nebraska.”
He acknowledged the value of his administrative experiences on the state and federal levels, noting that the budget for the USDA programs he oversaw was $11.7 billion.
Ibach also said that if people want him to run for governor, it could be another of those career opportunities to consider.
He noted that the World-Herald article listed him under a need-to-be-persuaded subhead — actually “seriously considering, not yet decided” — and he probably still fits that category.
Ibach knows from his state ag director experience the impact a governor can have on the topics he lists as goals.
"But there are lots of other people who influence the destiny of the state, too,” he said, “and maybe longer because a governor is term-limited.”