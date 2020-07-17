GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center near Denton may receive Nebraska Environmental Trust grants totaling more than $700,000 during the next few years.
The initial Rowe grant of $69,890 will be used to expand the sanctuary’s conservation footprint, including improving and connecting riparian habitats, removing obstacles associated with property boundaries, enhancing large tracts of grassland habitat and protecting new habitat through private-public partnerships.
There is an NET statement of intent for another $82,975 grant for 2021.
Audubon’s Spring Creek Prairie was awarded $337,121 this year for tallgrass prairie conservation and collaborative prairie management on private lands.
The focus will be experiments and demonstrations to improve the quality and management of remaining tallgrass prairie habitat.
NET has indicated potential second- and third-year funding of $117,421 and $112,171, respectively.