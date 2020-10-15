'I wanted it sleek': Larry Hilty’s ’39 special a streamlined hot rod

Most of his decisions about his vehicle came from his desire to make the car as streamlined as possible.

“I wanted it sleek,” he said. “You can see on the side mirrors that there are built-in turn signals. You don’t see that very often in street rods.”

Hilty plans to show his car Saturday during Cruise Nite’s Show and Shine in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. As the president of the Central Nebraska Auto Club, he has affinity to classic and collectible cars.

“I had to shorten the axles an inch and a half on each side to be able to get the wheels on,” he said. “I have 15-inch wheels on the back and 14s on the front. which gives the car a slanted feel. Before I started, I saw a car similar to this from California. That’s where I got the idea for the 1937 Ford headlights.”

The original headlights of a 1939 Chevy sat on top of the fender. Hilty replaced the headlights with recessed lamps to create a more sleek look. To Chevy purists, Ford headlights add a little humor to this project.

“Some people would laugh at that and others wouldn’t,” he said.