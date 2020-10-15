'I wanted it sleek': Larry Hilty’s ’39 special a streamlined hot rod

KEARNEY — Two decades ago Larry Hilty found this ’39 Chevy coupe near Sterling, Colorado.
“We lived out there at the time,” the Kearney resident said. “I found it in a wheat field. The windows were busted out and it had some bullet holes in it.”
Hilty spent five years working on it, running out of time, patience and money on this project.
“I bought an ’87 Camaro and took out the engine, transmission, gas tank and the rear end and put all that in this car,” he said. “It runs really good.”
Complete with remote door handles, recessed blinkers, port holes from a 2002 Buick and a pair of Ford headlights, Hilty’s ’39 Chevy fulfilled his desire to make a streamlined street rod. He also calls it a labor of love.
“I did the mechanics on it but a good friend of mine painted it,” he said. “He also welded on the fenders and did stuff like that.”
In high school, Hilty never had a car. He grew up in Kearney in the early 1960s and attended college here before starting his career of operating grocery stores. As for working on his street rod, Hilty relied on the expertise of his friend.
“The kid who helped me paint the car was also a mechanic,” Hilty said. “He made me do all the mechanical work while he watched. I had a little skill before that but he helped me do this and do that.”
Most of his decisions about his vehicle came from his desire to make the car as streamlined as possible.
“I wanted it sleek,” he said. “You can see on the side mirrors that there are built-in turn signals. You don’t see that very often in street rods.”
Hilty plans to show his car Saturday during Cruise Nite’s Show and Shine in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. As the president of the Central Nebraska Auto Club, he has affinity to classic and collectible cars.
“I had to shorten the axles an inch and a half on each side to be able to get the wheels on,” he said. “I have 15-inch wheels on the back and 14s on the front. which gives the car a slanted feel. Before I started, I saw a car similar to this from California. That’s where I got the idea for the 1937 Ford headlights.”
The original headlights of a 1939 Chevy sat on top of the fender. Hilty replaced the headlights with recessed lamps to create a more sleek look. To Chevy purists, Ford headlights add a little humor to this project.
“Some people would laugh at that and others wouldn’t,” he said.
In order to get the Camaro engine to fit into the coupe, Hilty used a special technique called “trial and error.” With the fenders off, he set a fake motor in the front of the coupe to see if it would fit. After making lots of modifications, he inserted the real engine and started the process of chrome plating the parts. After installing the gas tank, Hilty realized that the filler tube sat lower than the top of the tank. He could only fill it halfway. That involved more corrections.
“It took a lot of hours,” he said.
Looking back on the process, Hilty has one regret: “We made the hole too big for the brake pedal and hot air from the engine leaks in.”
Photos: Cruise Nite Show and Shine at Blueprint Engines
