‘I’ve never dealt with anything like COVID-19;' virus like no other, KRMC CEO says

KEARNEY — Not long ago, a mother in Kearney Regional Medical Center’s Maternity Care Center tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital staff quickly placed her in a room away from other patients. Her nurses donned personal protective equipment. Fortunately, her newborn tested negative for the disease, and within a few days, the mother was able to go home.
“I’ve never dealt with anything like COVID-19,” KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said. “I’ve been part of an incident command process in other states after natural disasters, weather situations, tornadoes, hurricanes and nor’easters, but never a virus that has led to a pandemic,” he said.
Calhoun is no health care rookie. He came to KRMC in April 2019 from Health First, an independent health care system in central Florida, where he was president of hospital operations. Prior to that, he held executive positions as a hospital administrator in Wisconsin.
“This isn’t like the common flu. There’s not a season for it. It’s a perpetual thing, the transmission of a virus. The best way to handle ‘herd immunity’ is through a vaccine, but first, we must get that vaccine administered to health care professionals,” he said.
No normal days
A normal day? For Calhoun these days, there is no such thing.
He talks to doctors, administrative and other KRMC staff members to learn what’s going on inside the hospital and to the Two Rivers Public Health Department about Buffalo County. He keeps tabs on the hospital’s respiratory clinic that was set up earlier this year to test people who suspect they have COVID-19.
He talks with the eight members of the hospital’s Physicians Board, part of KRMC’s Board of Managers.
He keeps track of bed capacity and staffing needs so he can make accommodations “not just by the shift, but by the hour” regarding needs of COVID-19 patients; but he must be sure that cardiac patients, stroke patients, cancer patients and others are not overlooked.
New COVID care unit
Last week, KRMC moved a section of the Progressive Care Unit, a level of care sandwiched between regular hospital beds and the 10-bed ICU, into a larger area with 12 to 16 beds in order to isolate COVID patients in the PCU. A masked Calhoun stepped out of his office and shot video of the effort.
“This way, nurses caring for COVID patients didn’t have to come out into other hospital areas,” he said. While the rooms are private, they can, if necessary, hold two patients if rising COVID-19 cases require it.
Adrienne Olsen, the hospital’s chief of nursing officer, oversees its 356 registered nurses as well as the Platte Valley Medical Group’s 31 licensed practical nurses.
“Our staff has been fantastic. Whatever has been needed, they’ve risen to the occasion and put in the hours needed. It’s been amazing to see how resilient they’ve been,” she said.
A few cases of COVID
Since the pandemic began in March, only four of the hospital’s 850 employees have been infected with COVID-19 from direct exposure to the virus. About 40 employees have been quarantined due to a confirmed case in a friend or relative.
“COVID cases here have come from largely outside the hospital environment. We’ve had only a handful from here,” Olsen said.
But COVID cases and quarantines affect the already stressed staff members, so KRMC is bringing in traveling nurses from around the country. Olsen said about 23 such nurses have been approved. As of mid-November, nine have been placed in the hospital’s medical-surgical unit, one in the ICU and one in the Emergency Department.
More are needed, but “we just can’t find many,” Calhoun said. Hospitals all across the country are seeking them, too.
‘Never alone’
While COVID-19 has created a new urgency this year, Kearney Regional has been “going and going and going” since it opened six years ago, Olsen said.
A few weeks ago, the hospital began using a new infusion therapy option on qualifying COVID-19 patients in the ER. “Because we’re a small hospital, we can react quickly and get the staff and procedures up and running immediately. That therapy will help keep COVID patients out of the hospital and keep a bed open for someone else,” Calhoun said.
Keeping beds available is critical. As a smaller, independent hospital, KRMC is part of a network of nearly a dozen smaller hospitals in central Nebraska and northern Kansas. “We can send patients who don’t need a bed in an acute care hospital to a smaller hospital, and free up beds for sicker patients,” Calhoun said.
Like all Nebraska hospitals, Kearney Regional uses the CHI Health Transfer Center, located in Omaha, when it needs to transfer COVID patients to a place with a higher level of care. The center keeps track of available beds and helps arrange for transportation by ambulance or medical helicopter.
A long, cold winter
Ever since the pandemic began, COVID “is always on your mind,” Olsen said. “What weighs heaviest is the well-being of the staff.”
She appreciates the hospital’s ground-floor building and the large windows in patient rooms that allow relatives to see their hospitalized loved ones. The hospital has numbered the windows so families can find the right rooms. Staff also works to keep family members connected virtually.
“I dread the winter. The cold weather will make things more difficult, and all this takes a heavy toll on families,” Olsen said. Visitation restrictions are hard on everyone, especially non-COVID patients.
“Nurses are working with a heavier load. We’ve tried to use the entire care team so nurses can spend more time with patients,” she said.
Both she and Calhoun are pleased by Kearney City Council’s mask mandate, which expires Feb. 23, 2021, unless extended by the council.
“I know it’s not popular, but it’s a necessary step to at least give us one more arrow in the quiver against transmission of COVID,” Calhoun said.
