‘I’ve never dealt with anything like COVID-19;' virus like no other, KRMC CEO says

He talks to doctors, administrative and other KRMC staff members to learn what’s going on inside the hospital and to the Two Rivers Public Health Department about Buffalo County. He keeps tabs on the hospital’s respiratory clinic that was set up earlier this year to test people who suspect they have COVID-19.

He talks with the eight members of the hospital’s Physicians Board, part of KRMC’s Board of Managers.

He keeps track of bed capacity and staffing needs so he can make accommodations “not just by the shift, but by the hour” regarding needs of COVID-19 patients; but he must be sure that cardiac patients, stroke patients, cancer patients and others are not overlooked.

New COVID care unit

Last week, KRMC moved a section of the Progressive Care Unit, a level of care sandwiched between regular hospital beds and the 10-bed ICU, into a larger area with 12 to 16 beds in order to isolate COVID patients in the PCU. A masked Calhoun stepped out of his office and shot video of the effort.

“This way, nurses caring for COVID patients didn’t have to come out into other hospital areas,” he said. While the rooms are private, they can, if necessary, hold two patients if rising COVID-19 cases require it.