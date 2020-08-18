GIBBON — Sarah Michael-Rush isn’t sure where she got COVID-19. At her Kearney gym, maybe.
But five days in bed with a pounding headache and barely enough energy to swing her feet to the floor made her a believer in the seriousness of the virus.
COVID-19 sneaked up on her in mid-June. She’d been feeling tired, but she has a physical job changing seasonal displays at Menard’s, “so being tired didn’t seen that abnormal,” said Michael-Rush, 26.
Her first symptom was a headache. “It was so painful I could barely open my eyes,” she said. “I couldn’t work with that kind of a headache.”
By Monday, a few days later, she had a fever, nausea and body aches along with that excruciating headache, so she stayed home from work and called her doctor. He suspected she had COVID-19.
“He said I had enough warning signs that I should stay home and quarantine either for 10 days or until I could get tested,” she said. “The most difficult part was trying to get a test.”
She ended up going to the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings, where masked-and-gowned National Guard personnel were administering tests to people who drove up in their cars.
Two days later, Michael-Rush received an email saying she had tested positive. She was told to stay home for two weeks.
“I had headache, fever, body aches and nausea. I was basically taking Tylenol, and that did help, but the biggest thing was I literally slept for five days straight. My body didn’t want to do anything else,” she said.
“I wasn’t interested in eating. I had crackers because I felt like I had to have something, but I had to force myself to eat.”
Michael-Rush lives with her parents. Her mother, Peggy Michael-Rush, said: “It was terrifying to have her so sick that she slept for so many days. I kept checking to make sure she was breathing, like I did when she was a baby. I knew that some 20-somethings had died from it.”
She added, “The doctor told us Sarah should stay in her room and I should just leave food at the door, but I couldn’t do that,” she said.
Michael-Rush’s fever faded after a few days, but not the headache and nausea. Fatigue set in, too.
“The worst thing was the fatigue. Now, two months later, I still have fatigue,” she said.
She takes a long nap when she gets home from work in the early afternoon, and goes to bed early. “From what I’ve heard, this is common. I have no energy to do what I usually do — exercise, yoga and go to the gym,” she said.
As soon as she could get out of bed, she began wearing a mask at home. Her father is older than 60, and her mother has asthma, and she was concerned. Fortunately, neither of them got sick.
Two Rivers Public Health Department asked Michael-Rush to provide names of people with whom she had recent contact. None of her friends have had COVID-19, and several people on her contact list who had felt sick tested negative for it.
“They asked if I knew anyone else who had it, and then who else I was around from day to day, mostly at work or at home,” she said.
She interacted with a co-worker who had had the disease about three weeks before she did, but all Menard’s employees are required to wear masks. “I think I got it from the gym because I can’t wear a mask there,” she said.
A few weeks after she recovered, she drove with her parents to a relative’s graduation party in Pennsylvania. “Most people were complying with the rules. Everyone did social distancing and everyone wore masks. They were very good at following protocol. Family members took it seriously,” she said.
That changed when the family stopped at a restaurant in Laurel, Iowa, on the way home. “It was packed. Only three people were wearing masks. Nobody in the kitchen was wearing masks. The waitresses weren’t wearing masks. Frankly, it was a shock,” she said.
Still recovering, Michael-Rush doesn’t think people here take COVID-19 seriously enough.
“Most places in Kearney require a mask, but anywhere masks aren’t required, not a lot of people are wearing them,” she said. “Walmart requires them, but I was in there the other day and I counted five people walking around without them. I wanted to go up and say to them, ‘I’ve had this. You don’t want it.’”