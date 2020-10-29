'I’m going to miss everybody': Kearney Family YMCA CEO Denny Placzek to retire, last day is Friday

“I think the Y is viewed in the community as an organization that has been able to adapt to different things, different needs, and is run well, works well with youth through sports and swimming lessons, and our chronic disease programs,” he said.

Saying goodbye

The public is invited to drop by the Y until 5 p.m. today to wish Placzek well, but there won’t be a formal reception because of COVID-19.

He and Amy purchased a fifth-wheel several years ago and plan to go to San Antonio in February to see their daughter Lydia. They will travel for four to six weeks before returning to Kearney, where they will stay. Their son Chase lives here with his wife Heather and children Bryson and McKenna.

The Y is expected to name a new executive director soon. Meanwhile, Placzek will volunteer for the Y. For starters, he will help run the major gifts part of the COVID-slowed capital campaign.

“I will help the new CEO if he asks, but I’m not going to tell him what to do,” he said. “I’m young and healthy. I want to stay connected to this organization as a volunteer.”