'I’m going to miss everybody': Kearney Family YMCA CEO Denny Placzek to retire, last day is Friday

KEARNEY — Denny Placzek relaxed in his cleaned-out office at Kearney Family YMCA earlier this week.
In just two days, he would close his office door for the last time, and retire.
He was asked, what was his worst day in his 26 years at the Y, including 13 years as CEO/executive director, he was asked?
He thought hard. Then he began to laugh.
He remembered the frigid day seven years ago when, for seven hours, he huddled under blankets up on the roof of the Y at 4500 Sixth Ave. to inspire donors to give to the Y as part of the first Give Where You Live event.
“We raised money very fast that day. People felt sorry for me,” he said.
Then, unexpectedly, his face darkened.
“No,” he said. “It was closing the Y due to COVID-19 early last spring.” He sputtered out the details. He had to furlough 50 percent of his staff of 27 full-time and 90 part-time employees. He had to cancel sports, after-school programs, day care and the list goes on.
“It was so dark and gloomy when we shut this place down. We were taking away from the community and kids, and that was tough. It was a tough on the staff, too,” he said.
Late in the spring, the Y began to reopen. Today, 85% of the staff is back. The Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving morning again, although with only 250 runners, not the customary 800.
But with Placzek retiring Friday, all that will happen under new leadership.
A ‘temporary’ job
Placzek, 61, never planned to spend his life with the YMCA. He intended to become a school counselor.
“I liked working with kids,” he said.
He earned a degree in business with an accounting emphasis from Kearney State College and was working on his master’s degree when he was offered a job as business operations manager at the Y.
As a Y volunteer soccer coach, “I decided that this was the perfect place to use my business background and some of the counseling degree I was working on,” he said.
He set up at an 8-foot-long table with plastic storage bins in the Y’s office, then located downtown. As he settled in, he realized he could use counseling skills with youths in this new job — and with adults, too.
“I became committed to the organization, to its impact on the community and the difference it made in a lot of lives,” he said.
When the Y moved into its new building on Sixth Avenue in 1994, Placzek moved, too. He was named director of business operations in 1996 and CEO/executive director in 2007. In 2010, he created the Kearney Family YMCA Foundation.
“I’ve seen the Y grow from a storefront facility to where it is today. I’ve loved the building, relationships, watching kids grow, watching the staff develop and working with volunteers,” he said.
Becoming a leader
Placzek calls the Y a big “indoor neighborhood,” and it has thrived under his leadership. It offers child care, swimming lessons, swim team, youth sports and activities, adult fitness and sports, chronic disease prevention, education and support.
“We develop small neighborhoods inside these four walls. People come here and feel like they belong,” he said.
Placzek is pleased with the thriving membership, its athletic and health-directed programs, including its Livestrong program for cancer survivors and its exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Its membership hovers around 6,000, with 2,300 non-member participants and hundreds of volunteers.
“No one is ever denied a membership due to inability to pay,” Placzek told the Kearney Hub several years ago.
In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention selected the Kearney Family YMCA to implement a diabetes prevention program. It’s is one of only 27 YMCAs in the nation that offers the program.
In 2017, the YMCA was awarded a $1 million grant to fund its innovative MVP camp for middle school-age children.
Currently, the Y is raising money to add approximately 26,000 square feet of space and renovate some of its 86,000 square feet.
Retirement calls
But all good things must come to an end. In the last year or two, Placzek’s friends and colleagues began to retire.
After Placzek’s wife Amy, a pharmaceutical sales representative, retired in August 2019, Placzek decided to follow suit. “It was just time for a change,” he said.
Last January, he notified the board of his decision. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but I’d gotten the Y to where I’d hoped to. It’s time for the next generation and for new younger families to grow and continue,” he said.
“We’ve been blessed with an outstanding team,” he said, including people like Duane Klabundee, who served as the Y’s facilities director for 20 years, Sue Klein, retired director of child care at the Y, and Cindy Mangels, the associate executive director who’s been at the Y for 20 years.
“And I’ve had great board presidents. Very committed board presidents,” he said.
He believes his biggest legacy will be the culture he created and the development of the staff and the board members. He is an advocate for leadership training. He has trained at the national YMCA headquarters. He worked with the Executive Development Institute for the national YMCA organization. He devours books on leadership.
“I think the Y is viewed in the community as an organization that has been able to adapt to different things, different needs, and is run well, works well with youth through sports and swimming lessons, and our chronic disease programs,” he said.
Saying goodbye
The public is invited to drop by the Y until 5 p.m. today to wish Placzek well, but there won’t be a formal reception because of COVID-19.
He and Amy purchased a fifth-wheel several years ago and plan to go to San Antonio in February to see their daughter Lydia. They will travel for four to six weeks before returning to Kearney, where they will stay. Their son Chase lives here with his wife Heather and children Bryson and McKenna.
The Y is expected to name a new executive director soon. Meanwhile, Placzek will volunteer for the Y. For starters, he will help run the major gifts part of the COVID-slowed capital campaign.
“I will help the new CEO if he asks, but I’m not going to tell him what to do,” he said. “I’m young and healthy. I want to stay connected to this organization as a volunteer.”
He smiled again, remembering the day he put on flippers, goggles and a bunny costume and became the Y’s Aquabunny for Easter, or the Thanksgiving morning he dressed as the pilgrim for the Y’s annual Turkey Trot. “I’m going to miss the staff and volunteers, everybody,” he said.
