KEARNEY — Windy Hills Elementary art teacher Megan Emken calls the fifth grade banner project “a visual slice of history.”
Traditionally, the banner features a variety of events from that year, local to international. Fifth graders pick the events that were important to them and then document the memories by crafting felt icons.
Even though the fifth graders this spring weren’t around to build the banner themselves, Emken still made sure 2019-20 went down in Windy Hills history.
“I just wanted to do something for the kids to still have their fifth grade banner,” she said. “It’s something special to that grade. They had already brainstormed their current events. I just really wanted to bring it to life for them and to keep the tradition going.”
According to Windy Hills Principal Nathan Lightle, the tradition goes back around 30 years.
“My first few years, we did not do it, which was a mistake. We should have done it. Windy Hills’ community always talked about it,” Lightle said. “It’s a cross-curricular project that works well.”
As a part of the fifth grade social studies curriculum, students discuss current events throughout the year. Then, in the spring, they recount all of the things that had happened and brainstorm a list of events that could be featured on the banner.
Emken takes that list of ideas into her art class, and the students create icons based on those events. Once all the decorations have been attached to the main piece of felt, it’s hung in the school’s main hallway.
This year, students got to brainstorm, but with the switch to remote learning in March, they weren’t able to see the project come to life.
So, in May, Emken started making the banner herself, highlighting the students’ ideas.
One side features local, national and international events. The Cellar closing and Good Evans opening is on the banner, as are the fires in Australia and Brazil.
The other side is completely covered with pandemic-related memories: medical providers wearing masks, Zoom meetings and even a roll of toilet paper.
“Everyone will be able to relate to that,” Emken said of all the coronavirus-related images.
Lightle said the project is an interesting peek into the world of what fifth graders see as important. Each year, major worldwide events make it on the banner. Some of the history documented is much closer to home, like Kearney High’s football team making it to the state championship or a Windy Hills teacher retiring.
However, all of the documentation is based on how students see the world.
“It’s really a cross-section of what’s going on as fifth graders, their local world and all around the whole world,” Lightle described.
Even though he might not have been affected by the same things the students were, he says it’s interesting to see what the students pick. Pokemon, he said, has made some previous banners.
“Pokemon impacted their life more than it affected a lot of adults, but that was big for their age group at that time. It gives us some perspective, as well, as far as what kids are seeing,” he explained.
When graduating seniors return to their Windy Hills several years later, Lightle said they love to look back at the banner they created as fifth graders.
Unless their parents have shown them the banner on Facebook, Emken said students haven’t gotten to see this year’s banner yet. It will be hung in the hallway Monday, just a few days before students come back to the building Thursday.
“I just hope it makes them smile,” she said. “And that it kind of brings back memories of that particular school year.”
@TiffanyStoiber