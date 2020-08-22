'I got so invested I found I couldn’t not do it': UNK student Jaden Longfellow shares journey campaigning for seat on city council

KEARNEY — At first, Jaden Longfellow thought his friend was joking.
That friend, Haley Mazour, casually asked Longfellow, a political science major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, whether he’d ever considered running for office. The two were having yet another stimulating political discussion.
“At first, I thought she was joking,” he said. “But about five minutes later, we both realized that I was old enough to run for City Council.”
One week later, on Feb. 21, Longellow, 20, filed to run for Kearney City Council in November.
“I never thought I’d be running for office this young. I saw myself as the kind of person who stays behind the scenes,” he said. “At first I wasn’t sure about it, but as I researched what was possible and what people who had run for office had achieved, I got so invested I found I couldn’t not do it. I found solutions that could make Kearney a better place to live.”
Longfellow will face three veteran council members this fall: Mayor Stan Clouse and council members Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila. Three seats are open.
Campaign issues
Longfellow has personal experience with his two primary platforms: affordable housing and a higher minimum wage.
After the Recession began in 2008, his mother lost her job. “We were always one crisis away from not being able to pay rent, and that stress really impacted me as a kid. I got a job as soon as I could, at 16. I wanted to help pay the rent and bills. It was the only way we could get by,” he said.
He believes City Council should create a “rainy day fund” so, when needed, it can “kick-start the economy.” He also favors a tenants bill of rights, which he believes is critical during the economic crisis of COVID-19.
Longfellow also wants to see Kearney’s minimum wage raise to $15 an hour. The average basic cost of living is $14 an hour, he said, “but so many people are living below that in our community, especially people working in the service industries, but they aren’t getting the wage they need just to meet the standard of living.”
He still is researching these and other issues. His research helps him analyze issues and determine how to approach them.
“Mostly I think of basic ways to approach a problem and whether people have attacked it before. When I can’t find precedence, I see what I might be able to do,” he said.
Life lessons
Born in Grand Island, Longfellow moved to Kearney with his mother when he was just 3 years old. By the time he was a senior at Kearney High School, he enjoyed discussing — and arguing — politics with friends.
“I realized a lot of problems in my life had political solutions, and I became determined to make the world a better place by trying to address those problems,” he said.
In the fall of 2018, Longfellow enrolled at UNK and connected with politically minded students who shared his values. He talked. He listened.
“They knew a lot more about the intricacies of politics and running a campaign than I did,” he said. “I’d been more interested in the theory behind how people think politically, but these people knew about the nuts and bolts of campaigning. Writing legislation was not a skill I had until these people taught me,” he said.
Longfellow hasn’t attended as many City Council meetings as he had hoped, especially with COVID-19 clamping down this spring, but he has met Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse and Councilwoman Tami Moore, who he said generously shared their expertise with him.
Campaigning and COVID-19
The traditional door-to-door campaigning is not possible during COVID-19, so Longellow is relying on social media and ZOOM events this fall. His apartment will double as his campaign office.
They may do limited canvassing, and hang brochures on doorknobs, with “no risk of face-to-face interaction. We’re trying to be cautious, especially with the recent uptick of cases here in Buffalo County,” he said.
Gloves and masks will be provided for those who participate. So far, six friends are working on his campaign.
Mazour, the friend who suggested that he run for office, is his campaign manager.
“Since a lot of us are poor working college students, we don’t have a lot of money,” he said.
Register to vote
Longfellow has been busy registering people to vote. He said UNK students make up one-fifth of the population of Kearney, yet few vote. Even in the political science department, “only two out of five people are registered to vote,” he said.
“We want to make sure they know there are issues on the ballot that could massively impact their lives. I want to make working and studying here a lot better for them,” he said.
Longfellow said his campaign issues affect every resident of Kearney, “but I don’t see anyone on council proposing direct solutions. I may not have as much government experience, but I’m the only one who is standing up to put these issues on the table.”
He knows his young age may disturb some voters, but if he wins, he vows to work with the council “to get these issues passed the best way possible. I’m not so arrogant to think I know everything. Other council members have more experience than I do.”
Longfellow is running the campaign on a financial shoestring. He launched it with $250 of his own money — a scholarship and a job are allowing him to save money for the first time in his life — and he has received many donations, including some from UNK faculty members.
Professor’s admiration
Dr. William Aviles, professor in the Department of Political Science at UNK, called Longfellow “an extremely bright and well-informed individual. His knowledge of politics, political theory and the exercise of power in the United States is first-rate.”
Aviles, who has been on the UNK faculty for 20 years, never has known a student who sought political office outside of UNK.
“Talking about politics is one thing; filing to run is quite another. He’s not interested in long-term political goals at this point; he believes he has something to offer Kearney in several areas,” Aviles said.
He said his students who are political science majors or minors are “typically pretty aware.” Students all have political opinions and ideologies that guide their political positions, Aviles said, but they aren’t always clear on current political debates or the differences between various ideologies.
“Jaden is not only very politically aware, but has an excellent handle on the differences between different political ideologies and a firm sense of his core political values/opinions. I would submit that he is probably as knowledgeable about politics as any other member of Kearney’s City Council,” he added.
Longfellow has no long-term political aspirations, though. He’s just focusing on this fall’s council campaign. He plans to earn a master’s degree and a ph.D. in political science, but beyond that, he has no firm plans.
He’s just grateful for the connections and people he’s met at UNK.
“My classes have sharpened my world view. I look at the world more precisely,” he said.
