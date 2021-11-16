‘I felt like I was on an island:’ Protecting Kearney Public Schools from COVID a lonely task

The parent said she telephoned Gifford on Sept. 30 to ask what happened on Labor Day weekend to cause the board’s reversal on the mandate, considering the health care situation Edwards described a few days earlier

According to the parent, Gifford described the mandate as “exponentially divisive.” The parent related that Gifford said, “after reviewing social media posts over Labor Day weekend — including some public posts from board members — it became clear to Gifford ‘the situation was becoming more and more negative for staff and students,’ prompting the need to postpone or suspend the mandate.”

Gifford didn’t elaborate what she meant by “negative” activity beyond a scan of social media posts, adding only, “I was trying not to put students and staff in a harmful situation. It was just a very volatile situation.”

Gifford said in an interview she did not personally receive threats, but learned about them from a source she trusted.

Gifford communicated during the Labor Day weekend with other board members using emails and phone conversations. She said she didn’t think the situation qualified as an emergency and so it was not possible to call an emergency meeting with board members to discuss the situation.