‘I felt like I was on an island:’ Protecting Kearney Public Schools from COVID a lonely task

KEARNEY — Superintendent Kent Edwards said he communicates regularly with hospital administrators, local and state health care experts and other sources as he monitors health threats to Kearney Public Schools.
Edwards has remained especially alert for COVID developments and how the virus might threaten the health of his district’s 5,800 students and 800 staff members.
“As a superintendent you’re not a medical expert,” he said, so he casts a large net and closely watches for clues for what dangers might appear.
Vigilance is one part of the KPS health emergency response. Planning is another.
During summer 2021 the board approved a back-to-school plan. It gave the board sole authority for COVID protocols and emergencies, and it authorized the superintendent to take action if infectious illnesses created an emergency.
It was on that authority — as infectious diseases sickened more and more KPS students and filled hospitals — that Edwards determined a mask mandate was appropriate.
“I knew there was not a high level of COVID,” he said.
Monitoring health threats takes many forms for Edwards: phone calls, in-person meetings, teleconferences and emails.
While Edwards monitored the situation as the Labor Day weekend approached, he became concerned about the situation at Kearney’s hospitals. According to emails he exchanged with medical professionals, Kearney’s hospitals were at capacity. A few patients were receiving care for COVID, but the rest were being treated for other illnesses, including respiratory problems.
Local health professionals were worried that a surge of COVID cases could be a tipping point. That news worried Edwards enough that he asked what KPS could do to reduce the health risks. He asked area doctors and health leaders in an Aug. 24 email “to inform KPS in how we may assist or facilitate addressing our community’s current medical and health situation.”
That email response and others are contained in a collection of messages obtained by a KPS parent and shared with the Kearney Hub. The parent filed open records requests to learn more about Edwards’ decision to announce a mask mandate on Sept. 1, as the Labor Day weekend approached. Additionally, the parent wanted to learn what prompted KPS Board President Kathy Gifford and her colleagues to suspend the mandate on Sept. 6, the day before the mandate was scheduled to take effect.
The parent filed four public records requests with the district on Sept. 16, 21, 23 and 30. The name of the parent is being withheld for that person’s safety.
The electronic communications sought in the initial records request concerned communications between Edwards and health care professionals from the first day of classes on Aug. 12 through Sept. 1, the day Edwards announced the mask mandate.
“I wanted to know who he was talking to and what they were saying,” said the parent, regarding the decision to file a public records request to examine Edwards’ exchanges with health care providers.
The parent said the communication exchanges help in understanding Edwards’ mandate decision.
In his Sept. 1 announcement, Edwards wrote to parents, “after extensive consultation with local health officials and a rapid rise in COVID in our schools, Kearney Public Schools will implement an indoor mask mandate for all students and staff effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.”
After suspending the mandate on Labor Day, one week later, the KPS Board voted unanimously to drop the mandate.
“I wanted to know what he (Edwards) meant by ‘extensive consultation,’ so I requested copies of those electronic records,” the parent said.
In addition to emails to health care professionals, emails between Edwards and KPS Board President Kathy Gifford were obtained.
Most of the communication from Gifford was between her and board members. Many of those exchanges show the majority of members supported Edwards’ decision for a mandate and respected his authority to implement one.
On Aug. 31, Edwards emailed board members he intended to mandate indoor masking after learning from hospital leaders the local health care system was strained.
Edwards wrote to board members, “You have access to our KPS data and see that it is elevating. With this in mind, please read the attached letter (draft) that I intend to send out tomorrow (Sept. 1) to parents.” He asked board members to review his mandate announcement planned for Sept. 1.
Three board members — Drew Blessing, Dave Brandt and Gifford — emailed that they supported Edwards’ mandate.
Blessing answered, “I fully agree with and will support you in this decision. I hope the rest of the board will, too.”
Brandt wrote, “Glad to see this being done. Not sure why we need to wait a week to do it.”
Gifford said, “I agree with the letter.”
Two other board members — Steve Gaasch and Wendy Kreis — weren’t in favor of the mandate, but they supported Edwards’ authority to implement it.
Gaasch wrote three days later, on Sept. 3, that he supported Edwards’ decision, but he expressed reservations about the mandate.
Kreis wrote, “I will support you. I may not agree with the decision, but that does not change my opinion of you as our district leader.”
None of the emails released by KPS included emails or responses from board member Alex Straatmann to Gifford or other board members.
Edwards confined his messages to Gifford, the board president. Edwards said he wasn’t privy to communications among board members.
Although board members backed Edwards’ authority and mandate on Sept. 1, they did a turnabout, and on the Monday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6, the mandate was suspended until the Sept. 13 board meeting when the public could comment and the board could discuss the mandate publicly.
The parent said she telephoned Gifford on Sept. 30 to ask what happened on Labor Day weekend to cause the board’s reversal on the mandate, considering the health care situation Edwards described a few days earlier
According to the parent, Gifford described the mandate as “exponentially divisive.” The parent related that Gifford said, “after reviewing social media posts over Labor Day weekend — including some public posts from board members — it became clear to Gifford ‘the situation was becoming more and more negative for staff and students,’ prompting the need to postpone or suspend the mandate.”
Gifford didn’t elaborate what she meant by “negative” activity beyond a scan of social media posts, adding only, “I was trying not to put students and staff in a harmful situation. It was just a very volatile situation.”
Gifford said in an interview she did not personally receive threats, but learned about them from a source she trusted.
Gifford communicated during the Labor Day weekend with other board members using emails and phone conversations. She said she didn’t think the situation qualified as an emergency and so it was not possible to call an emergency meeting with board members to discuss the situation.
“It was too late to call a special meeting because you have to give a 48-hour notice,” she said about Nebraska open meeting laws. “I check the rules all the time. It’s not like you can just do whatever you want.”
Rather than attempt to meet during the Labor Day weekend, she said the board discussed the mandate situation during committee meetings. The KPS Board conducts the private informal committee meetings between public school board meetings. There are no quorums at the committee meetings.
“We decided to wait until committee meetings and have our discussions there,” she said in an interview.
On Sept. 6, Gifford and Edwards co-authored a message to parents to announce the mandate had been temporarily suspended.
The information Edwards gained from the medical community and shared with the board wasn’t enough to sustain the mandate. On Sept. 13, the board voted unanimously that, rather than mandating masks, the board would highly recommend masks. In addition to allowing parents to make their own masking decisions, the board’s vote allowed parents to opt out students into an alternative learning environment.
Two weeks earlier, when Edwards was considering whether to order masks in schools, health care leaders and a pediatrician warned him that Kearney’s health care system was under enormous strain.
At that time there were no children with COVID in hospitals, but adults with the virus required additional care and attention at a time hospitals were filled with patients with other illnesses, including respiratory problems.
Edwards shared messages from the health professionals with Gifford. Emails show he acknowledged the gravity of the situation and struggled to find community support for additional school health protocols — including masking.
“KPS is really out on an island,” Edwards said in an Aug. 25 response to a pediatrician. “It is hard when there is no community masking mandate, none at UNK, and no Directed Health Measures forthcoming from our governor or Two Rivers Public Health Department. In short, I could really use some help from other community and state leaders.”
On Sept. 14, the day after the school board dropped the KPS mandate, the University of Nebraska at Kearney announced masks would be required for indoor classrooms and labs, effective Sept. 15. Edwards said in a Hub interview he wasn’t aware that UNK planned to announce a mask mandate on Sept. 15. He said he and UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen didn’t communicate about that.
In the email records it released, KPS provided the names of the medical professionals with whom Edwards exchanged emails; however, the parent did not identify the professionals publicly, saying, “I do not want to discourage or distract them from offering KPS guidance regarding the ongoing pandemic.”
KPS did not share any email correspondence between Edwards and officials of Two Rivers Public Health District, but Edwards said the school district and public health district share information in real time.
In a Sept. 21 email, Edwards told the parent the emails he released represented only some of the communication he had with health and medical professionals during the period covered by the open records request. Most of those were telephone or Zoom video conversations.
“Edwards said his phone calls during this period included conversations with the Kearney Board of Health, hospital leaders, physicians from three local clinics, the KPS medical adviser and Two Rivers,” the parent said. “He said he participated in Zoom sessions with Gov. Pete Ricketts, (state) Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt, Two Rivers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Educational Service Unit 10.”
In spite of the warnings and information he was gleaning from medical professionals, Edwards said he felt KPS was alone on Sept. 1 when he announced the mask mandate. There was much illness in the community, but no schools were taking action, UNK was the only University of Nebraska campus without masking orders, and no public gathering places in Kearney were requiring visitors to wear masks.
Gifford, the school board president, said in an interview that one year ago there was much more information and guidance for decision making.
However, this year, Gifford said, “It’s a whole different world right now. There are no Directed Health Measures, no information. It’s just really different than it was when we went through it the first time. It bothers me, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”
Gifford said Edwards is consumed by protecting the health and safety of students and staff. She said the superintendent constantly gathers information, and asks health care leaders about the situation.
“He has a huge amount of responsibility on his shoulders. He works extremely hard on everything he does for KPS,” Gifford said. She also credited the faculty and staff. “Our board members are a true representative of the community. We make policies as best we can and then ask the staff to carry them out. They work so diligently for our students.”
Gifford, a 50-year veteran in education, said in an interview that everyone wants the best education for the children, but the volatility that has accompanied the pandemic leaves her feeling that she’s never been at a more stressful time in her life.
“I applaud the community for asking questions and communicating. But personally, I would like everyone to take a collective breath, continue to have discussions when we need to and believe that I’m trying to do the best that I can for the well-being of our community. It’s a very volatile time.”