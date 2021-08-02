‘I felt called to it’: Maha Younes named chief diversity officer at UNK

“I want to create the most welcoming and inclusive campus environment for everyone – staff, faculty, students and visitors,” Younes said. “I want all perspectives to be heard and respected. I want people to feel comfortable walking around this campus. I want them to be treated with dignity. I want to make it OK to be different.”

John Falconer, senior adviser to the chancellor for executive affairs, knows Younes is the person to make this happen. He recognized her passion when they first met more than two decades ago.

“When Maha takes on an issue, she is committed to it,” he said. “She inspires others and is very effective. She also has a very good record of achieving change within an organization, and that’s important.”

Her background is another benefit. “I know what it’s like to be marginalized,” said Younes, whose accent often prompts strangers to ask: “Where are you from?”

An Arab Christian, Younes grew up in a Palestinian family living in Israel. She moved to the U.S. in 1978 – one month shy of her 18th birthday – and attended UNK as an international student, earning degrees in social work and psychology.