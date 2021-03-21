I-80 Odessa thrift store has 'almost anything' anyone could want

Although she’s not a collector, Tricia said she had an interest in old things before she and Shawn opened their stores. “I’ve always been interested in having things recycled or repurposed,” she explained. “I like to enjoy it while I have it here (in the store). So if it finds a new home, it finds a new home.”

Lessons learned

When asked about what she’s learned in the past year, Tricia said: “There are many different styles or tastes in clothing, books ... different interests. Even though that may not be my interest, it’s a different perspective.”

Although Janice Wilson of Bertrand has helped the Youngs, and can be found behind the customer service desk at the Odessa store, Tricia said they’ve mostly relied on her mom and other relatives to get the two stores up and running.

That’s especially true for the many behind-the-scenes jobs, such as picking up, organizing, cleaning, displaying and pricing items.

The Youngs look forward to a post-pandemic time when their businesses can see normal operations for the first time as people resume traveling, gathering and shopping.

Tricia said some people were upset that they kept the Bertrand store open during all of the pandemic months.