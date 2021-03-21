I-80 Odessa thrift store has 'almost anything' anyone could want

ODESSA — Owners of an antique and thrift store at the southwest corner of the Odessa interchange hope it will attract the attention of people driving down Interstate 80.
However, opening Young’s Antique and Thrift Store on Oct. 15 in the middle of a pandemic that has greatly reduced travel means it will be at least summer before Shawn and Tricia Young of Bertrand expect to see many shoppers from other states.
“We get a lot of local traffic, but I think it’s that they need to do something to get out of the house,” Tricia said, adding that they’re thinking about having a food truck night or other special activities that could help to attract shoppers during the summer travel season.
It was the second time in 2020 that the Youngs opened a new store.
They bought a downtown Bertrand building in 2018 and renovated it into Young’s Thrift Store, which opened in March 2020.
In a Hub story last May, Tricia said the idea for that store came after her father, Kenny Lane, died in September 2019 and her mother, Bonnie, moved from Atkinson to Loomis.
Shawn said his mother-in-law downsized quite a bit and his basement was full. “We thought why not open a thrift shop? Well, then it just kind of exploded,” he added.
The business is less physically demanding for Shawn, who has some health issues, than his previous trucking business. He purchased a city bus and uses it to pick up thrift store donations within 75 miles of Bertrand.
The Youngs work with customers at both stores to ensure they’re comfortable shopping while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
All donations are washed and sanitized, and the stores are continually cleaned. Shawn posts videos on Facebook to feature new items received.
Regular winter hours at the stores are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Trisha said they likely will expand to 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday during the summer.
Customers concerned about shopping while other people are in the store may make appointments to come in at a different time. They also can request curbside pickup.
The Bertrand store temporarily was closed this winter for reorganizing and refreshing, but will reopen in mid-February.
Odessa store
“It was a spur-of-the-moment-type situation,” Tricia said about purchasing the property at the Odessa exit in July. “Shawn saw that the place was empty and thought it would be a good place for the portable buildings.”
The Youngs’ other new business since March is selling Derksen Portable Buildings, wood and metal utility buildings that can be customized by shape, size and color.
Their several other building sales sites include Bertrand and the truck stop at Overton.
Tricia said work was done on the Odessa store’s entrance and other renovations still must be completed.
There are different display areas and Shawn moved his office from the Bertrand building to the Odessa store. Linda Butterfield, owner of Vintage Treasures in Gothenburg, is renting one of the smaller rooms as a sales space.
The Youngs decided to move most of the antiques to Odessa because the space is larger than at the Bertrand store, which will focus on the thrift business.
Filling the shelves
Both stores accept thrift items, Tricia said. When big donations come in, such as after a house has been cleared to settle an estate, individual items will be taken to whichever store is the best customer base match.
“The goal is to have a variety of items to draw in people with different interests,” she said, noting that the Odessa store has “almost anything” from new and used clothing and shoes to kitchen and home decor items to toys and other collectibles.
Tricia starts conversations with customers by asking about their specific interests so she can help them find things displayed in the store or still in storage. Items not found go on her list of things to try to find, she said.
A recent popular request has been for old enamel signs from gas stations.
Although she’s not a collector, Tricia said she had an interest in old things before she and Shawn opened their stores. “I’ve always been interested in having things recycled or repurposed,” she explained. “I like to enjoy it while I have it here (in the store). So if it finds a new home, it finds a new home.”
Lessons learned
When asked about what she’s learned in the past year, Tricia said: “There are many different styles or tastes in clothing, books ... different interests. Even though that may not be my interest, it’s a different perspective.”
Although Janice Wilson of Bertrand has helped the Youngs, and can be found behind the customer service desk at the Odessa store, Tricia said they’ve mostly relied on her mom and other relatives to get the two stores up and running.
That’s especially true for the many behind-the-scenes jobs, such as picking up, organizing, cleaning, displaying and pricing items.
The Youngs look forward to a post-pandemic time when their businesses can see normal operations for the first time as people resume traveling, gathering and shopping.
Tricia said some people were upset that they kept the Bertrand store open during all of the pandemic months.
“They didn’t think we were essential, but not everyone can go to a retail store to buy things,” she said, adding that they helped one family replace belongings lost in a fire.