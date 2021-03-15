I-80 motorists stranded in Kearney waiting out panhandle snow storm

KEARNEY — Rainfall continued today in Kearney as a parade of truckers rolled into town and waited for westbound Interstate 80 to reopen.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday the Nebraska Department of Roads closed Interstate 80 west at the Kearney interchange because of the snowstorm in the panhandle. Eastbound travel was allowed, but travelers were prohibited from taking I-80 west and finding themselves stranded without lodging.

Dozens of semitractor-trailers were parking on side streets around south Kearney by mid-morning.

Among the 30 truck drivers who were waiting in the gravel lot at Viaero Center this morning was Peter Pausa, who was hauling a load of high-quality ice cream to Denver from his home base in Ayr, Canada.

“How long will it be until we can get back on the road?” Pausa asked as rain spit into his face. “Somebody told us we can’t use the washroom inside the arena. Well, that’s no good. We have to go sooner or later.”

A total of 4.16 inches of rain accumulated Sunday. Forecasters said snowfall was possible by Tuesday, but accumulations in south-central Nebraska likely won’t equal the 2- and 3-foot accumulations piling up in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.