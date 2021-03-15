I-80 motorists stranded in Kearney waiting out panhandle snow storm

KEARNEY — Rainfall continued today in Kearney as a parade of truckers rolled into town and waited for westbound Interstate 80 to reopen.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday the Nebraska Department of Roads closed Interstate 80 west at the Kearney interchange because of the snowstorm in the panhandle. Eastbound travel was allowed, but travelers were prohibited from taking I-80 west and finding themselves stranded without lodging.
Dozens of semitractor-trailers were parking on side streets around south Kearney by mid-morning.
Among the 30 truck drivers who were waiting in the gravel lot at Viaero Center this morning was Peter Pausa, who was hauling a load of high-quality ice cream to Denver from his home base in Ayr, Canada.
“How long will it be until we can get back on the road?” Pausa asked as rain spit into his face. “Somebody told us we can’t use the washroom inside the arena. Well, that’s no good. We have to go sooner or later.”
A total of 4.16 inches of rain accumulated Sunday. Forecasters said snowfall was possible by Tuesday, but accumulations in south-central Nebraska likely won’t equal the 2- and 3-foot accumulations piling up in western Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.
The closures will continue to move east as motels and hotels fill up, the Nebraska State Patrol said on its Facebook page.
“Snow totals in Wyoming are humongous, so it will likely be a while before traffic is able to move west on I-80 again,” NSP said on Facebook.
The larger concern in the Kearney area will be flooding and water damage.
Last week volunteers were busy clearing the channel of the Wood River as it approached Gibbon. The workers were hoping they could improve the flow of water in the river by removing fallen trees and underbrush.
The Gibbon community suffered through a pair of damaging floods in March and July 2019, and townsfolk don’t wish to see repeats of those calamities.
Forecasters said there was a chance of flooding in Gibbon and other communities downstream, including Shelton, Wood River and Alda.
In Kearney on Sunday, recovery businesses were busy vacuuming water from commercial buildings whose leaking roofs and windows allowed water to enter.
The Wood River was expected to enter the moderate flood stage in areas from Gibbon to Alda on Sunday night and going into Monday.
National Weather Service in Hastings issued a flood warning alert Sunday afternoon. Earlier water levels in the Wood River measured 5.9 feet. Moderate flood stage is 10 feet.
By Sunday evening, the stream measured 11.5 feet just after midnight.
A National Weather Service spokesman said rainfall measured about 5 inches in extreme eastern Buffalo County and Hall County. The river was expected to crest at about 11 feet today and then begin to recede.
NWS was anticipating more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.
NWS repeated a warning about not driving through standing water on roads: Turn around, don’t drown.