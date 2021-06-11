Hybrid sounds of The Bottle Tops ‘bring on the smiles’

KEARNEY — Mike Semrad leans toward rock ‘n’ roll/country, his wife Kerry Semrad likes bluegrass and the other members of The Bottle Tops thrive on honky-tonk music.
“You’re going to get a lot of different genres, sort of a mixed bag of hybrid sounds,” Mike said. “I came from a family that performed on the Grand Ole Opry, and in 1958 my uncle toured with Johnny Cash. My father was on ‘American Bandstand’ in 1968 with a band called The Smoke Rings from Norfolk, Nebraska.”
Another uncle owned a theater in Norfolk that often booked nationally touring bands like Cash, Ronny Milsap to Willie Nelson.
“Those were some of the bands that came through Norfolk and played,” Mike said. “While growing up I was really inspired by a lot of those bands. So that’s the cloth I’m cut from. It’s an interesting mix of genres. And of course with rock ‘n’ roll, you get of a lot of that as well.”
The husband and wife musicians, along with four other players, perform as The Bottle Tops. Central Nebraska audiences can catch them in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park in a free concert presented by Kearney Area Arts Council.
“We just like to bring on the smiles,” Mike said when asked about the different ways the band performs. “That’s really what we do. Everybody leaves our show feeling good, optimistic and here we are in the roaring ’20s — and after the year we’ve had, we need that. I think people will leave our show with a pleasant feeling. That’s what we’re all about.”
During the pandemic, The Bottle Tops played shows while being pulled in a rickshaw by a bicycle. They played in the streets just to bring a sense of optimism to individuals.
“That’s really what our show does; it makes people feel really good,” Mike said.
Although his formal education in music came while studying theater at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Mike’s informal love of music began much earlier with his family’s successes.
“My whole family is into music,” he said. “My brother plays keyboards and travels the world with Cory Henry and his band, along with Aretha Franklin’s drummer and Prince’s bass player. It’s insane. Music has always been in my family.”
Mike, 44, spoke with a reporter while on a trip to Norfolk to visit his father who is now in his 70s.
“He still plays music and still enjoys it,” Mike said.
In 2019, Mike and Kerry drove to Memphis at the invitation of legendary honky-tonker, Dale Watson, to attend the Ameripolitan Award show at the Guest House at Graceland. While on that trip, they bumped into Marty Stuart while on a visit to Sun Studios, the place where Elvis recorded. On a tour of the studios, the staff members learned that Mike’s father had recorded with Sam Phillips, the producer who discovered and promoted Elvis.
One thing lead to another and at 10:30 p.m. that same evening, the staff at the studio invited Mike and Kerry to record in the same place that is seeped with so much musical history for the country and Mike’s family.
Mike recalled his earliest performance experience.
“When I was 4 years old, my grandmother put me on a 5x5 piece of linoleum in front of her front door,” he said. “That was my first stage. She would play the Oak Ridge Boys. Eddie Rabbit. Johnny Cash — all these early songs. The very first song that I learned really well was a song called ‘Elvia’ by the Oak Ridge Boys. In that song, if you recall, there is a very deep bass part — Ooh bompa, ooh bompa. If you can imagine a 4-year-old singing that part; I would go into and out of cafes where I would sing. That’s how I started making money early on. A guy gave me a nickel for singing ‘Elvia.’”
With all of that musical history, Mike, Kerry and The Bottle Tops play about a 50-50 split of original music and cover songs — a tribute to the group’s foundation and a look ahead of what others will be performing in the future.