Hybrid sounds of The Bottle Tops ‘bring on the smiles’

KEARNEY — Mike Semrad leans toward rock ‘n’ roll/country, his wife Kerry Semrad likes bluegrass and the other members of The Bottle Tops thrive on honky-tonk music.

“You’re going to get a lot of different genres, sort of a mixed bag of hybrid sounds,” Mike said. “I came from a family that performed on the Grand Ole Opry, and in 1958 my uncle toured with Johnny Cash. My father was on ‘American Bandstand’ in 1968 with a band called The Smoke Rings from Norfolk, Nebraska.”

Another uncle owned a theater in Norfolk that often booked nationally touring bands like Cash, Ronny Milsap to Willie Nelson.

“Those were some of the bands that came through Norfolk and played,” Mike said. “While growing up I was really inspired by a lot of those bands. So that’s the cloth I’m cut from. It’s an interesting mix of genres. And of course with rock ‘n’ roll, you get of a lot of that as well.”

The husband and wife musicians, along with four other players, perform as The Bottle Tops. Central Nebraska audiences can catch them in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park in a free concert presented by Kearney Area Arts Council.