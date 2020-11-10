Hy-Vee serving free breakfasts to veterans, military members

KEARNEY — All Hy-Vee stores will host the annual Veterans Day breakfast with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition of their service.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via a curbside, contactless drive-thru in-store parking lots while supplies last. More than 90,000 meals are expected to be provided at more than 200 participating Hy-Vee stores.

Select stores may host additional programs, displays and entertainment to accompany these initiatives. Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about these events as well as other Hy-Vee Homefront initiatives that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.