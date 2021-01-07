Hy-Vee recalls chicken enchiladas with possible allergen

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kearney Hy-Vee is among the company’s stores where ready-to-eat chicken enchilada entrées produced on Jan. 3 are being recalled voluntarily.

In a press release, Hy-Vee said it is recalling the product because of the possible presence of an undeclared allergen because of an incorrect label on the bottom of the container.

Hy-Vee said that to date, 11 of the chicken enchilada meals were sold in the company’s eight-state region to date, but no illnesses have been reported. The Kearney and Grand Island Hy-Vees are among the stores where the enchiladas were sold.

Affected units are labeled with UPC Code 075450244267. All affected products have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 10, 2021. No other products are affected by this recall.

Customers who purchased the product and have concerns are being asked to discard the item or return it for a refund. Hy-Vee’s customer care line is 800-772-4098.