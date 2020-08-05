KEARNEY — Hy-Vee Inc. will offer a drive-up flu vaccine without an appointment or prescription Aug. 17-Oct. 31 at its Kearney store at 5212 Third Ave.
Shots will be given 7-11 a.m. Mondays, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Hy-Vee pharmacists will conduct a screening process to be sure they administer the vaccine type most beneficial for each person.
Patients receiving a vaccine will need to wear a face covering. Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving a vaccine for the health and safety of Hy-Vee pharmacists and others.
Flu vaccines also are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in/drive-up basis during regular pharmacy hours.
Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can earn a 20-cents-per-gallon Fuel Saver discount. See Hy-vee.com for details.