Hy-Vee Pharmacy offering COVID vaccines

KEARNEY — Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 4212 Third Ave., and all 270 Hy-Vee stores in its eight-state region.

Appointments are required. Patients should visit hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to register for an appointment once they are eligible (age 16 for the Pfizer vaccine and age 18 for the Moderna). Using the online scheduler, patients also can schedule their second dose appointment for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines when they schedule their first dose.