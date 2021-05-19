Hy-Vee changing their COVID-19 mask requirements

Hy-Vee: masks optional for vaccinated customers

KEARNEY — Based on CDC guidelines, Hy-Vee no longer requires fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings inside its stores unless they are required by local ordinance.

Face coverings are strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release. Hy-Vee requires them for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccines. No appointments are necessary.

Hy-Vee continues to implement safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 began. This includes plastic glass barriers at all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts.

In addition, social distancing signs will remain in place where lines tend to form, such as checkout lanes and deli/meat/bakery counters. Extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain available throughout Hy-Vee stores.